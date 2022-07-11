Livingston County Fair Activities

The Fair Royalty for the 2022 Livingston County Fair was announced Sunday evening. The 2021 Fair Queen, Rachelle Holt participated in the event. She recalled her term as Fair Queen. The 2022 Fair Royalty includes. Clover Princess. Rayanna Harris from Hale Happy Hustlers. 1st Runner Up – Evie Kieffer.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Adair County Public Water Supply District 1 announced a location for their temporary office. The office is located at 101 West Potter Ave. in Kirksville. There is not currently a drop box set up, but payments can be made in person, online...
A Closed Executive Session has been added to the Livingston County Commission meeting agenda for Thursday. The Commissioners meet at 9:30 am in the Commission room. At 9:30, they will go into closed session to handle a legal matter. Following the closed session, the commissioner will handle county road and...
West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
Trager Limestone LLC, which operates the Nettleton Limestone Quarry in Caldwell County, Missouri, has agreed to pay a $210,000 civil penalty and perform watershed restoration at a cost of over $300,000, as part of a settlement with the federal government. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the settlement, which resolves alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA).
One booking at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Jeneva Carol Chenet of Belton was booked Tuesday for alleged probation violation from a sentence on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She pled guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to probation.
A portion of a rural route in Saline County is scheduled to be closed for part of Thursday, July 14. According to a MoDOT spokesperson, Route NN- just east of its intersection with Highway 41- is scheduled to be closed for culvert replacement from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All...
TRENTON, MO – Two local residents were injured Monday afternoon in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just before 4:30 in the afternoon 1 mile north of Trenton as 18-year old Luke Schilling of Trenton was westbound when he met 34-year old Courtney Clause of Trenton at an intersection where the view was obstructed by tall corn. Clause’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Schilling’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
Mrs. Dixie L. Grimes, 85, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri who was residing with a granddaughter Chelsea Sprague, Cameron, Missouri died at 8:04 P.M., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Trenton,...
GALLATIN, MO – A Pattonsburg man is in custody on charges of stealing alleged to have taken place in Coffey and Pattonsburg. Tanner Jones, 24, faces two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest. Those charges were filed on Monday in Daviess County.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man July 10th on felony driving while revoked or suspended. Thirty-six year old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy Circuit Court July 12th.
One hundred twenty-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Those calls include:. 2:05 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of Samuel Street for a report of a runaway juvenile. The child returned home four hours later. Information was referred to the Juvenile Office. 9:05 AM,...
A two-vehicle accident in Grundy County Monday afternoon left two with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 4:25 pm on Northwest 10th Street at Northwest 3rd Avenue, north of Trenton when 18-year-old Luke Shilling of Trenton was westbound and Courtney Clause of Trenton was northbound. The report states both drivers’ vision was obstructed by tall corn and the vehicle collided at the intersection.
One of two Saline County residents charged with the murder of a 57-year-old Malta Bend woman last year is due in court. According to a release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as Judith Young.
The Chillicothe Police Department reports for Friday through Sunday include 274 calls for service. 11:29 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Country Club Dr. for property damage. 2:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Grand Dr. to assist with a landing zone for an emergency medical...
TRENTON, Mo. – A suspect is in custody regarding a deceased person found in a Trenton residence. According to a release by Chief Rex Ross of the Trenton Police Department, 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen is in custody in connection with the deceased person found on Saturday, July 9 at 431 W. 11th St. Kitchen is currently charged with Abandonment of a Corpse.
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 116 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:22 AM, property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Webster Street. The investigation continues. 5:38 PM, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a report of theft. The investigation...
ADAIR COUNTY, Missouri (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
Three people were injured when a sports utility vehicle struck a buggy early Monday evening on Highway 6 just west of Trenton. A passenger in the buggy, 23-year-old Sarah Kramer of Jamesport, was seriously injured and was flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The operator of the buggy, 23-year-old Chris Kramer of Jamesport, reportedly declined medical attention at the scene for moderate injuries.
State Troopers report three arrests in the area counties. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 58-year-old Timothy S Probasco of Unionville for alleged DWI – chronic offender and driving while revoked. He was processed and released. Sunday in Caldwell County at about 4:25 pm, Troopers...
