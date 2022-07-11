Livingston County Fair Activities

TRENTON, MO – Two local residents were injured Monday afternoon in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just before 4:30 in the afternoon 1 mile north of Trenton as 18-year old Luke Schilling of Trenton was westbound when he met 34-year old Courtney Clause of Trenton at an intersection where the view was obstructed by tall corn. Clause’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Schilling’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO