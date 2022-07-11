ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught.

On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to owner Eli Morton. The same kangaroo, which had escaped Sunday night, had previously gotten out earlier this year, according to news reports.

This is not the first marsupial sighting in Alabama. Last March , a different kangaroo got loose in Winfield and was subsequently caught.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

