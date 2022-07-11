ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of N.O. takes steps towards redevelopment of abandoned naval base in the Bywater

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty

Today, the city of New Orleans got to work clearing out and securing the site of the long-abandoned naval base in the Bywater.

Crews began removing debris and evacuating an estimated 40 to 50 homeless individuals living in an encampment at the abandoned site. The people were ultimately relocated off-site. City workers also hauled out trash and debris from the site which has been an eyesore for the Bywater area for several years.

New Orleans Economic Development Director, Jeff Schwartz, says the site will also be much more secure with on-site security guards.

The added security will be a welcomed change for residents and business owners in the area as the blighted complex has been a hotbed for drug use, and violent crime.

“In terms of security, I think three security guards here, 24 hours a day seven days a week, is enough to secure the property now that we have everyone off the site, all the debris off-site, the grass is going to be cut, the trees are going to be brought up so there are no sight-line issues, and the parameter fence is going to be fully restored and maintained,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz, says today is a step in the right direction despite the project losing $40 million in federal redevelopment funds because the project took too long to get rolling.

“I still think it is going to take six to eight months before we get to a financial closing,” Schwartz said. “But I think this is a new day. I think this isn’t an open-ended issue. I think we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

