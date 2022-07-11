Recovery Campus Opens In Berlin

Although technically it’s the 101st anniversary of Rehoboth Beach Patrol this summer, the lifeguards of the Nation’s Summer Capital are hosting a centennial celebration later this month. RBP was founded in 1921 by Benjamin F. Shaw and the Red Cross with a total of two guards. The crew expanded to 17 members by 1938, and by the millennium it grew to 45 guards. Today, the lineup features more than 65. RBP protects two miles of beach during the day and often participates in friendly lifeguard competitions after hours. On the more competitive side, Rehoboth will host the Mid-Atlantic Lifeguard Championships Wednesday, July 13, in front of the beach patrol headquarters on Baltimore Avenue. Later this summer, RBP will also host the annual Lifeguard Olympics competition. Established in 1977, the olympics pit Delaware’s beach patrols against each other for ultimate bragging rights. This photograph shows the nearly two dozen men who guarded the beach in 1950. A 100th anniversary celebration is planned for Saturday, July 30, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO