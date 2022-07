Daniel R. Misteri, 71, of Berlin, died Feb. 4, 2022, at his home, after coping with a severe injury for many years. He was the son of the late Steve and Florence (Baruava) Misteri. After serving in the U.S. Army, Danny was employed as a mechanic at Manafort Brothers. He enjoyed working on cars, and spent his free time fishing and riding his motorcycle.

