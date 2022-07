NEW BRITAIN – Polamer Precision officially received 22.5 acres of land in Pinnacle Business Park from the city for $1 million after signing the initial deal three years ago. “We are excited to announce that we have officially closed on the 22.5 acres of land adjacent to our New Britain facility,” said Chris Galik, CEO of Polamer Precision. “This investment is an integral part of our growth plan to meet the needs of our customers.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO