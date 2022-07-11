ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Crow Creek bridge opens in Brookside, eases traffic and adds sidewalks

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Crews have completed construction of the new Crow Creek bridge, freeing traffic near Peoria and 31st in Brookside.

But the new bridge is expected to do more than just ease traffic. City leaders hope the bridge and its massive tunnels will handle more storm water.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum celebrated the new bridge at a press conference Monday morning. “The bridge creates a huge influx of traffic and potential customers for business owners here, and we also knew we had a rundown old bridge from the 30s,” said Bynum.

The new bridge replaces one that was built in 1938, which engineers said was “obsolete.” Bynum says the Crow Creek bridge was funded by the Improve Our Tulsa project.

“It’s very surreal to see this, because I’ve been hearing about from my constituents here, going back to when I was a city councilor for this area 14 years ago, and so It’s one of those things, if you stick around long enough, you finally see it happen,” said Bynum.

The mayor says projects like the Crow Creek bridge are why he loves city government.

“The progress that we make, it’s very tangible, and in this case, concrete,” Bynum said.

Not only should the bridge help with potential flooding, but it also improves pedestrian travel into Brookside, by adding big sidewalks. The sidewalks help connect Brookside to Gathering Place, Discovery Lab, and Woodward Park.

Tulsa, OK
