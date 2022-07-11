ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autistic boy, 6, found dead in upstate NY pond just hours after reported missing

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 6-year-old autistic boy, initially reported missing, was found dead in an apparent accidental drowning in a pond not far from his home in Washington County on Sunday, the New York State Police have confirmed.

Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing from the Washington County Fairgrounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, barefoot and wearing only a diaper, according to New York State Police.

After a manhunt, State Forest Rangers found Onnnex in a pond near his Easton home towards 7 p.m.

At Carman Park in Rotterdam, a candlelight vigil is planned in honor of Onnex on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

“We are devastated,” The Crossroads Center for Children, Onnex’s Schenectady school, wrote on Facebook Sunday. “Thank you all for your prayers and willingness to help. Please pray for his family at this time and hug your loved ones tight.”

Police are still investigating but said that the drowning appears accidental.

Enid Salvo
2d ago

Sadly, it appears that the 6year old boy was disabled......Why wasn't he watched more closely ❓ Tragic that he had to die......RIP🌹🥀🌹🥀🌹🥀🌹🥀🌹🥀🥀🥀

