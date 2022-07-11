ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Abortion rights activists applauding decision that reverses abortion restrictions in MN

By Laura Oakes
 2 days ago
Pro-abortion activists who are now celebrating a new decision by a district court judge that rules some of Minnesota's law restricting abortion violate the state's constitution. Photo credit (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Minnesota abortion-rights groups are applauding a court ruling that says some state laws that restrict access to abortion are unconstitutional.

The Ramsey County District Court ruling says 24-hour waiting periods, informed consent, two-parent notification, and a mandate that only physicians can perform abortions are all unconstitutional.

The court cites a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that says access to abortion is a constitutional right. Groups that oppose legalized abortion are calling on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal the ruling.

Monday's ruling is considered a significant victory for pro-choice groups. Ellison says he will review the 140-page ruling and defend the statutes of the law. But Ellison, who is pro-choice, says women should have control of their bodies the same way men have control over theirs.

"I can go get a vasectomy today if I choose," Ellison says. "So can any man in Texas, or any state in the the Midwest. It's up to us. It's not fair. I think it's not equal protection quite honestly."

Groups that oppose legalized abortion are calling on Ellison to appeal the ruling.

In a tweet, Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says Attorney General Ellison must appeal "this ridiculous ruling and defend Minnesota's longstanding bipartisan pro-life laws".

Republican Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mark Johnson says he's disappointed in the ruling.

“I’m disappointed the court has ruled these laws, which passed with bipartisan support, as unconstitutional," says Johnson. "Senate Republicans will continue to support consensus policies to support mothers and protect the vulnerable.”

