ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Prime Day 2022: Look for deals on TVs, electronics, beauty and more

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr0HR_0gbu3NDR00

Amazon’s Prime Day, the company’s annual 48-hour shopping event, kicks off Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT, with deals up to nearly 80% off some items.

The sale is aimed at Amazon’s Prime members. Prime membership is $14.99 a month. With the membership comes Prime Video benefits and free two-day shipping on many items.

If you don’t want to become a member and pay monthly fees for the extra benefits, but you want to participate in the sale, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial membership.

The annual sale covers categories including electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, this Prime Day will feature savings on select Bose and Sony headphones and deals on Fire TV smart TVs.

“Prime members deserve the best, and that’s exactly what we’re giving them — deals with epic savings across every category this Prime Day,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “And we’re excited to offer a new Small Business Badge, making it easier for members to discover, shop, and support small business brands and artisans.”

Amazon offered this advance look at some of this year’s deals:

Amazon Devices: Save up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99); 28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99); 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99) and 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99); up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99); and 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99).

Beauty and Wellness: Save up to 50% on select products from boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits.

Electronics: Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters.

Fashion: Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People.

Home & Kitchen: Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig; up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper; up to 40% on iRobot Roomba; up to 40% on products from SodaStream; up to 30% on Vitamix blenders; up to 25% on Momofuku products; and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware.

Pets: Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound.

Sports & Outdoors: Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear.

Toys: Save 40% on select American Girl dolls; and up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, save up to 30% on select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles, and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Kerr
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Best offers on Sony, Philips smart bulbs and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. Taking place on 12 and 13 July, the annual two-day shopping bonanza is now just mere hours away, and there are lots of early deals already available. We’ve also been given a sneak preview of what deals we can expect to see later this week, with up to 50 per cent off select headphones and 30 per cent off large appliances.Tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, and we expect to see huge savings...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uhd Tv#Beauty Brands#Tv Deals#Amazon Prime#Amazon Devices#Amazon Fire Tv#Smart Hd Fire Tv
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals At Best Buy Right Now: Sony, LG, Samsung and More

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with a 'Black Friday in July' Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 13, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals have the lowest prices ever

I can’t say I’m particularly surprised at the deals I’m about to show you in this roundup. And I would bet you won’t be very surprised either. But although Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals aren’t very surprising in 2022, they’re still fantastic.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
digitalspy.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is a massive £500 off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has a staggering price cut on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time only for Amazon Prime subscribers (or those on a free trial), you can secure the state-of-the-art Samsung AU8000 TV for half its retail price with over £500 off, bringing the total in to just £499. Click here to order yours now.
ELECTRONICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy