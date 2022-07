TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.

