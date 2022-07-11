YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently selected the new County Recorder, less than a month before the Arizona Primary Election.

On Friday, County Supervisors unanimously appointed Richard Colwell to complete the remainder of Stallworth Pouquette’s term.

“My last day is Friday the 15th and it’s bittersweet. I really am going to be sad and will miss the staff and the work that we do because I really did love what we accomplished here in this office,” said Stallworth Pouquette.

Stallworth Pouquette says she has known Colwell for years and is confident he can take over the role with the help of her elections staff.

Colwell has experience as a Chief Deputy for the Clerk of the Superior Court and as a Lieutenant for the Yuma Police Department.

“Just by fate, I saw this recorders opportunity and I said you know what, I can handle that. I don’t know all the intricacies of the job yet, I will admit that, but I’m familiar with how government offices work,” said Colwell.

Colwell’s years of service have given him an extensive knowledge of statutes, budget and personnel matters.

He was one of five to be interviewed by the board during a special session.

“It happened so quick. I submitted my paperwork, my letter of interest and resume on Tuesday and by Friday I got the call from the county administrator saying you’ve been selected,” said Colwell.

Colwell will be sworn-in at the Yuma County Board of Supervisors' meeting next Monday, which is open to the public.

The term will expire in December 2024.

As this transition is happening during Primary Election season, keep in mind early voting is in full swing.

You can drop off your ballot in any drop box within the county or visit a voting location on August 2nd.

Here is a list of the voting locations: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services-3783

The post Board of Supervisors appoints new County Recorder appeared first on KYMA .