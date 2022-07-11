ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Board of Supervisors appoints new County Recorder

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qEOl_0gbu2RXK00

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently selected the new County Recorder, less than a month before the Arizona Primary Election.

On Friday, County Supervisors unanimously appointed Richard Colwell to complete the remainder of Stallworth Pouquette’s term.

“My last day is Friday the 15th and it’s bittersweet. I really am going to be sad and will miss the staff and the work that we do because I really did love what we accomplished here in this office,” said Stallworth Pouquette.

Stallworth Pouquette says she has known Colwell for years and is confident he can take over the role with the help of her elections staff.

Colwell has experience as a Chief Deputy for the Clerk of the Superior Court and as a Lieutenant for the Yuma Police Department.
“Just by fate, I saw this recorders opportunity and I said you know what, I can handle that. I don’t know all the intricacies of the job yet, I will admit that, but I’m familiar with how government offices work,” said Colwell.

Colwell’s years of service have given him an extensive knowledge of statutes, budget and personnel matters.

He was one of five to be interviewed by the board during a special session.

“It happened so quick. I submitted my paperwork, my letter of interest and resume on Tuesday and by Friday I got the call from the county administrator saying you’ve been selected,” said Colwell.

Colwell will be sworn-in at the Yuma County Board of Supervisors' meeting next Monday, which is open to the public.

The term will expire in December 2024.

As this transition is happening during Primary Election season, keep in mind early voting is in full swing.

You can drop off your ballot in any drop box within the county or visit a voting location on August 2nd.

Here is a list of the voting locations: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services-3783

The post Board of Supervisors appoints new County Recorder appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azgovernor.gov

Applications Open For A Vacancy On The Yuma County Superior Court

Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Yuma County. The vacancy was created by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors through the establishment of a new judicial division. The Arizona Governor’s Office will review applications and interview selected applicants for the vacancy, and Governor Doug...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

AZ AG candidate Abe Hamadeh visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The youngest GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general is in Yuma to further his campaign around the state. Abe Hamadeh is one of six candidates running for the attorney general (AG) Arizona seat. Hamadeh’s goal on day one of being AG is working with the...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Freight rail could connect Sonora to Yuma County

The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) is holding a two-day public open house in Yuma County to hear from the community about a freight rail plan while it’s still in its developmental stage. The post Freight rail could connect Sonora to Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Government
County
Yuma County, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Yuma Back to School Rodeo

The City of Yuma will host its annual Back to School Rodeo at 7:00 am Saturday, July 16, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. This year’s drive-through event will distribute a drawstring or synch-styled backpack filled with school supplies to the first 2,000 children. Backpacks are limited to one per child, and the child must be present to receive them.
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pima County man was found dead in Yuma County late Monday, July 11. Arizona DPS said the body of Charles Oden, 90, was found inside his vehicle in a desert area of Yuma County. DPS said there is nothing suspicious about his death at this time.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Farmers in lower basin unite to solve drought crises

The Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) issued a call last June to the public for assistance in developing long-term operations on the Colorado River. This announcement came within days of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton’s message to a Senate Committee that the seven states of the Colorado River Basin must come up with an emergency deal by mid-August to conserve between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year to protect the entire Colorado River system, according to the Family Farm Alliance (FFA) newsletter.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Yuma officer dragged by car during traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on 4th Avenue. At about 3:35 p.m. on July 13, an officer leaned into the vehicle to stop the driver from swallowing an unknown substance but the vehicle drove off with the officer still halfway inside.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recorders#County Administrator#Politics Local#The Superior Court
KYMA News 11

Somerton murder suspects appear in court

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The two brothers, and one other suspect, accused of murdering a 27-year-old man in a Somerton neighborhood were formally charged today in court. The mother of the victim requesting the highest bond possible for all three suspects. “The defendant will be held in custody...
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

$10K reward offered in cases involving several Yuma arsons

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a reward of $10,000 is being offered by the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association following several fires that burned down buildings under construction. Several arson cases occurred in 2021 and 2022, with the first fire on April 7, 2021, destroying...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Eight neglected puppies rescued in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) says a group of puppies were rescued but three are in critical condition after being neglected. Eight puppies were brought to the shelter on July 12 but were suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. The puppies are being treated...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents rescue woman in desert near Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says a woman was rescued in the desert south of the Foothills. Wellton Station agents were told of three migrants in need of water after being stranded in the desert and one woman was in need of medical attention. The...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Educational commercial kitchen opens in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is partnering with Local First Arizona to bring a unique opportunity to our community. A cooking bootcamp has arrived in Yuma to bring aspiring business owners the tools and knowledge they need to get started. The six-week course aims to help...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Driver found hours after car crash in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a car crashed in the area of County 4th Street and the driver was missing. In the early morning of July 13, YCSO was told of a single vehicle crash on E. County 4th Street and S. Avenue 18 E.
YUMA, AZ
marketplace.org

New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles

The pandemic forced some companies to shut down storefronts and put up with supply chain issues and inflation. Despite the financial squeeze, federal data show new monthly business applications have skyrocketed during the last 3 years to levels well above almost any other time in over a decade. That trend...
COLORADO STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy