Crews respond to house fire in Newberg

TVFR and sheriff's deputies respond to the popular marine park on Monday after the accidentTwo men in their early 20s were hospitalized after a boating accident on Monday in Newberg. Both men were left with serious injuries — one of them life-threatening — and were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland for treatment. Shortly before 4 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to Rogers Landing on a report that a boat ran over two people in inner tubes. "The boat was actually towing the two inner tubers behind them and they ended up turning in one direction...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO