Crews respond to house fire in Newberg

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from June 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 24 A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for traveling more than 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. On contact, the driver was found to be visibly intoxicated. Sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver's blood alcohol content was well over the limit; they were arrested, cited,...
