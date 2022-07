NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twila Eileen Telego, 95, formerly of Macklin Road in New Springfield passed away Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family. Twila was born July 19, 1926 in New Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Evan and Maude...

