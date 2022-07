A suspected burglar was arrested after an out-of-towner spotted him on her property thanks to her surveillance system. The owner of the home on Lakeview Street in Lady Lake was in North Carolina when she received a notification on her phone from her security system, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She observed a man with a red backpack who was walking around her fenced-in property. He attempted to open windows and doors at the residence.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO