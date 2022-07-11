ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need your car fixed? Good luck with that

By David Lazarus
 2 days ago

You already know that prices for new and used cars have remained painfully high amid pandemic-related supply issues.

Fasten your seat belt. There’s a new wrinkle to the car market.

There aren’t enough mechanics and technicians to go around.

CNBC reports that it’s “especially difficult for dealers to retain service advisors, who interact with customers and service managers. But even before that, there has been a stubborn decades-long shortage of auto technicians — the people who fix the cars.”

Low pay and a lack of interest in get-your-hands-dirty jobs among young people has created a shortage of skilled tradespeople capable of servicing the auto industry’s increasingly high-tech vehicles.

This means longer waits for service and a greater chance you’ll be interacting with someone who really doesn’t understand the technology.

That said, some industry watchers believe a new breed of electric vehicles will entice younger folk into learning service skills that could create career opportunities in the tech field.

Perhaps.

More likely: The auto industry will discover that jobs that were once exclusively blue-collar now are harder to categorize, and will have to adjust pay and benefits accordingly.

Think of it like this: If going to a mechanic is becoming little different from stopping by the Apple Store’s Genius Bar, those with the requisite skills will demand to be paid accordingly.

And Detroit can be counted on to pass along its higher costs in the form of higher sticker prices.

