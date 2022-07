WESTMORELAND — One man is displaced after an early morning fire on Stone Road in Westmoreland, according to the Westmoreland Fire Department. Fire Chief Jeff Grube said "a neighbor across the street saw it, and the resident woke up smelling smoke" shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at 7568 Stone Road. The chief said the resident escaped the home without injury and the alarm was raised to 911.

