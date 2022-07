NOW: How to keep your home garden healthy in drought conditions: when to water and other tips. With few rain chances in the 10-day forecast, you’ll want to keep your watering can handy. Even after a rainy stretch last week, nearly 95% of Indiana and right around two-thirds of Michiana is still experiencing drought. Dry conditions this year have made gardening a bit trickier, more watering and garden maintenance has been required in order to keep up home gardens.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO