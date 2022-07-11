ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Mustangs enter home stretch of the season, poised to take MINK League crown again

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Joseph Mustangs enter the final portion of the regular season as the hottest team in the MINK League. The Mustangs have a league-best record of 24-9, have won their last 12 games at home and they lead the league in runs, RBIs, stolen bases and on-base percentage....

St. Joseph Post

Mustangs sweep doubleheader at Des Moines Tuesday

The St. Joseph Mustangs swept a doubleheader against the Des Moines Peak Prospects on the road Tuesday. St. Joseph breezed through the first game 15-1 and came from behind in the second one to win 6-5. Both games were seven innings in length. Bishop LeBlond alum William Dryburgh was 2-for-3...
