Bronx, NY

Burglar breaks into Bronx construction site, steals $5K in tools

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Officials on Monday released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary at a Bronx construction site, authorities said.

The burglary happened at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, when the suspect entered a construction site located at 957 Woodycrest Ave. in Highbridge, and took approximately $5,000 worth of construction tools before fleeing the location.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

