ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's defensive linemen

By Sam Sklar
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011XdN_0gbu0DUo00
Photo by Chloe Trofatter | The State News

Each week heading into the fall football season for MSU, The State News will be taking a look into each position group on Mel Tucker’s roster as the Spartans prepare for their third season under the Tucker regime. In this edition, Sam Sklar dives into who could make up the 2022-23 defensive line.﻿

Michigan State’s defensive line was by no means a weakness of last year’s team.

On the surface level, the line looks like it excelled both against the run and pressuring the quarterback. The Spartans led the Big Ten in sacks while also ranking 18th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game. If you ask MSU coaches though, it’s nothing worth celebrating.

“A lot of the statistical things can be misleading,” new defensive line coach/run game coordinator Marco Coleman said. “Not to say they didn't pass rush well, but we can be better.”

The Spartans faced the most pass attempts in the nation by about 50 more than the next highest school. It explains Michigan State’s high sack totals compared to sack percentage, as well as the low rushing yards allowed. MSU jumped out to so many early leads that teams were playing catchup through the air.

The output wasn’t satisfactory for head coach Mel Tucker, so he brought in Coleman and pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan to boost the production. Jordan is the splashy hire of the two, but both bring different backgrounds that could pay dividends for Michigan State.

Jordan has just two years of experience as a defensive line coach at Austin Peay in 2014 and 2015 before leaving the program to coach at the high school level and as a personal trainer. He quickly ascended the ranks and began training some of the top pass rushers in the NFL, setting himself up to join MSU and fulfill his dream of getting back into coaching.

Coleman played 14 seasons in the NFL and was a Pro Bowler in 2000 before leaving the game entirely for a career in finance following the 2005 season. He returned to football as a coaching fellow with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and most recently spent the last three seasons as an outside linebackers/defensive ends coach at Georgia Tech.

“They've been really good together,” defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said in the spring. “They've gotten along good and the guys seem to like them both. There's probably guys out there in the indoor right now still talking through some things, so it's been good for us.”

By nature, the defensive line is a rotational position group. Teams that have depth are able to reap the benefits of putting the right skill sets on the field in certain situations. Michigan State has that at the defensive tackle, led by redshirt senior Jacob Slade.

Defensive end is a different question with the departures of Drew Beesley and Jacub Panasiuk, two of the team's most productive edge rushers. MSU utilized the portal to add Florida transfer Khris Bogle who should slide in as an immediate starter.

Here’s a look at Michigan State’s defensive lineman:

DT Jacob Slade

Boy did Slade take some massive strides in 2021.

After a pedestrian 2020 season, Slade exploded into an all-conference player last fall. He recorded career bests in tackles (40), tackles for loss (5) and sacks (2.5) while playing in all 13 games with 12 starts. According to Pro Football Focus, Slade accumulated 40 quarterback pressures, the most of any Big Ten interior defensive lineman and tied for the 10th most in the nation. He also ranked tied for third in the country and first in the Big Ten among defensive tackles with 33 QB hurries. Slade is a fantastic run-stopper too.

Slade probably could have made it to the NFL this year if he chose to leave. Instead, he will run it back with Michigan State and has already been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Slade has a chance this fall to solidify himself as a top interior lineman in the nation.

DE Jeff Pietrowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYACS_0gbu0DUo00
Senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) and sophomore defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) take down Boilermaker quarterback Aiden O'Connell (16). Nov. 6, 2021. — Chloe Trofatter | The State News

Of the returning lineman, Pietrowski brings back the most sacks at five and a half.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

As a true sophomore in 2021, he served as a rotational defensive end behind Panasiuk and Beesley. When Pietrowski played, he was productive, especially when Beesley went down with an injury. His performance versus Nebraska stands out, forcing a fumble in the beginning of the fourth quarter and securing a clutch sack to help force overtime.

Pietrowski projects to start at defensive end opposite of Bogle. He’s even gotten Coleman’s stamp of approval.

“He is my favorite player to be honest with you,” Coleman said.

DE Khris Bogle

Graded by 247Sports as one of the top transfers acquired by Michigan State, Bogle arrives in East Lansing after a productive three seasons at Florida.

He was a top-75 prospect out of high school and recruited by Tucker when he was at Georgia. It allowed for an easy connection once Bogle entered the portal in December. Bogle appeared in 35 games for the Gators, utilizing his speedy, slender body to notch 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

“Khris has been working really hard,” Coleman said. “He’s developed and he’s gotten better every day, very high care factor.”

He’s the most experienced defensive end on the roster, giving him a head start toward one of the starting edge positions.

DT Simeon Barrow

Barrow was just a redshirt freshman last year but certainly did not play like one. A former defensive end in high school, he combines speed with strength that caused beneficial disruption in his first gig as a full-time player.

He played in 10 games in 2021, missing the final three regular-season matches with an injury. Barrow logged 34 tackles, four of them for a loss and three sacks with a monster game at Rutgers when he forced a fumble and made two sacks to earn the Spartan Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

With another expected leap of improvement, Barrow should take the second starting defensive tackle job aside from Slade. Coleman said the key for those two is to play with more consistency from down to down. Slade and Barrow are two quality linemen that Michigan State should feel very confident with heading into the fall.

DT Jalen Hunt

Hunt has played in 16 career games for the Spartans over the last two seasons. As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, he started at defensive tackle in the season opener at Northwestern but played just 11 snaps. It was his only start of the year, the second of his career, and he’s made just 10 career tackles. Hunt won’t be one to hinder MSU’s defense, but he needs to bring some more production and will remain a backup until then.

DE Brandon Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Gi8V_0gbu0DUo00
Spartan defensive end Brandon Wright (26) tracks Penn State's Sean Clifford (14) in their match at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. — Chloe Trofatter | The State News

Perhaps one of the bigger risers of the spring, Wright appears to be one to keep an eye on in the fall. He played his first two seasons at Michigan State as a running back, gaining 61 yards on 24 carries, then transitioned to defensive end during the 2021 season. Wright played seldomly last year, had his best outing versus Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl and was catching the eye of coaches during spring practices.

“He's really come a long way,” Hazelton said. “His athleticism and his speed, it’s always been there. He just had the speed. Sometimes he used to go really fast in the wrong direction, but he’s starting up.”

DT Maverick Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUAMA_0gbu0DUo00
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Maverick Hansen celebrates after the Spartans raced back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Wolverines on Oct. 30, 2021. — Devin Anderson-Torrez | The State News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n07py_0gbu0DUo00
Spartan defensive tackle Maverick Hansen eyes Penguin quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw as he scans the feild for his opportunity to pass the ball. September 11, 2021. — Chloe Trofatter | The State News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxSfC_0gbu0DUo00
Redshirt sophomore Maverick Hansen (97) tries to avoid a tackle during the second quarter but fails. The Spartans beat the Hurricanes 38-17 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021. — Lauren DeMay | The State News

Hansen played in a career-high 13 games in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore, mostly as a rotational piece. He earned starts versus Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State and was fourth on the team with 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. Expect Hansen to remain in the defensive tackle rotation for 2022.

DE Michael Fletcher

Fletcher returns for his redshirt junior season after seeing his snap count get sliced in half last fall. He’s appeared in 15 career games with all three of his career sacks coming in 2020. Hazelton said he got some reps on the interior of the defensive line this spring and at this point appears to have fallen behind Wright and Brown on the depth chart.

DT Derrick Harmon

Harmon played in four games last year to preserve his redshirt season but looked good during the limited playing time. He wasn’t a highly recruited player out of high school but plays with a high upside. Harmon could be a sneaky good depth player for Michigan State.

DT Alex VanSumeren

If there is a true freshman in this group that makes an impact right away, it likely will be VanSumeren. The younger brother of redshirt senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren, Alex was the highest-rated prospect in MSU’s class of 2022 and was an early enrollee this spring.

Honorable mentions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHJGn_0gbu0DUo00
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Evan Brunning runs down the field after the Spartans raced back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Wolverines on Oct. 30, 2021. — Devin Anderson-Torrez | The State News

A few other names to note on the defensive line: redshirt sophomore Avery Dunn, redshirt senior Dashuan Mallory and freshman Chase Carter. Dunn made his first appearance last year versus Youngstown State. Mallory logged 265 defensive snaps last season and has played in 22 career games. Carter was an early enrollee and chose MSU over offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Evan Brunning walked on in 2019 and has not appeared in a game. Zion Young and James Schott are two other true freshmen, but probably won’t be needed much this fall.

Share and discuss “Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's defensive linemen” on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Michigan’s top 50 high school football 2023 recruits: July update

July is the thick of the commitment season for high school football recruits and things have been ramping up. Over a dozen players in MLive’s top 50 recruits have announced their commitment since the June update and more are expected as the month presses on. Two of the top three prospects have announced their commitment and one of them is heading to the University of Michigan. The Spartans also snagged a top 10 player as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

ELPD reacts to extended tailgating hours at MSU

Michigan State University has announced extended tailgating hours on football Saturdays this fall. In recent football seasons, MSU allowed tailgating to start at 7 a.m. for noon kickoffs, 9 a.m. for games starting at 3:30 or 4 p.m., and at 1 p.m. for night games. For the coming season, lots...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Eight more members to be inducted into Michigan State Athletics' Hall of Fame

Following Spartan basketball legend and NBA Champion Draymond Green's announcement of his induction into MSU's Hall of Fame, Michigan State has named eight other new members to be inducted come Sept. 9.Aside from Green, the class also includes Herb Adderley (football), Kathy DeBoer (volleyball and basketball), Joan Garety (golf), Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis (soccer), Greg Jones (football), Kalisha Keane (basketball), Karen Langeland (basketball/administration) and Bob Steele (track and field).​​Herb Adderley played football under Coach Duffy Daughtery from 1958-1960. While at MSU, he served as co-captain during his senior season and was honored as an all-big ten halfback in 1960. Adderley was drafted...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta officially announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, making sure to maintain a close relationship with the four-star prospect throughout the process. Earlier in his recruitment, Etta had this to say about Elston and Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
WLNS

MSU moves up tailgating times for afternoon and night games

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Athletics has updated its tailgating times to allow fans to show up earlier for afternoon and night games. In the past, fans were allowed to set up tailgates on campus at 7 a.m. for noon starts, 9 a.m. for the 4 p.m. kickoffs, and 1 p.m. for night games.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Michigan Football Coach Moeller Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has died at the age of 81. Moeller succeeded Bo Schembechler, coaching the Wolverines five seasons from 1990 through ‘94. His record was 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles. Moeller lost his job in the spring of 1995 after a Southfield restaurant incident and Lloyd Carr was promoted to head coach where he ended up becoming a hall of famer. Moeller also was interim coach for seven games in 2000 for the Detroit Lions fashioning a 4-3 record.
LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

One Of The Best Defensive Backs In The Country Has Michigan In Top Three

Tallahassee (Fla.) Robert F. Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers has announced that Michigan is in his top three along with Oklahoma and Alabama. Vickers is listed as both a safety and a cornerback on various recruiting services but Michigan likes him as a large cornerback at 6-1, 180 pounds. Obviously having that size and ability makes him a versatile, movable piece, which is one of the reasons why he reeled in more than 30 offers during his high school career.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Hazelton
Person
Marco Coleman
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Mel Tucker
WILX-TV

Former Michigan Coach Moeller To Be Buried Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller will be buried Saturday after a private service in his native Lima, Ohio, where he passed away Monday at the age of 81. Moeller reportedly struggled with Alzheimer’s for a number of years. A visitation will be held from 2-8pm Friday at a Lima funeral home. Moeller had a 44-13-3 record at Michigan as head coach from 1990-94. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
The Flint Journal

House made with hemp takes shape near Chelsea

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Five years ago, hemp was still illegal in Michigan. Now, the first permitted house using hempcrete -- a natural insulation made from the core of hemp plants mixed with a lime binder and water -- is taking root outside of Chelsea. Fiber Fort, an eco-friendly...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

Meet the primary election candidates in the race for Michigan Senate District 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrats and Republicans will pick their candidates in the race for the re-drawn state Senate District 27 general election in the Aug. 2 primary. State Rep. John D. Cherry, David L. Davenport, Monica S. Galloway and Bill Swanson are the Democrats competing in the primary election. Aaron R. Gardner and Christina Hickson are competing in the Republican primary.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Football Foundation#Eagles#American Football#College Football#The State News#Spartans#Michigan State
jtv.tv

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tim Rogers, CEO, The Enterprise Group. Denise Owens, Jackson County Fair. Corbin Swint, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Zoe Dott-Brown, Sabrina Beiring &...
JACKSON, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
94.1 Duke FM

Former Lansing Police chief takes new job

LANSING, MI — A former Lansing Police Department Chief has been named the newest chief of police at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Daryl Green served as chief in Lansing for two years before retiring from the department last year when he joined Michigan State University. Green served in Lansing’s police force for nearly 24 years. He joined the department in 1997 and was named chief in 2019.
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Schools superintendent search down to two

The Chelsea School District has narrowed its list of potential candidates vying for the superintendent job. One is a familiar face and name in former Chelsea High School Principal Michael Kapolka and the other is Bradley Paddock, Executive Manager of Human Resources at Walled Lake Consolidated Schools. Kapolka has served...
CHELSEA, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
503
Followers
331
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy