ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Hotel June Malibu Reinvents Historic Motel Where Bob Dylan Wrote ‘Blood On The Tracks’

By Caitlin White
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOUrr_0gbu0Aqd00

Click here to read the full article.

Plenty of critics consider Bob Dylan ’s 1975 album, Blood on the Tracks , to be his greatest work, but even the most fervent biographers might not know the legend of the Malibu motel where he reportedly began writing the record. Originally founded as the Malibu Riviera Motel in the late 1940s by Wayne and Helen Wilcox, the Point Dume property fell into disrepair in later decades and was eventually revived by current owners Shaun Gilbert, Sam Shendow and Reem Al-Zahaw. The new owners purchased the property in 2015 from Gary Wilcox, the son of the couple who built it, and were serious about maintaining the hotel’s legacy as a fixture in the small beachside community.

Initially reimagined as the Native Hotel, after sustaining intensive damage in the Woolsey fires of 2018, the property closed down for repairs, finally reopening its door once again in late 2021 as Hotel June Malibu in partnership with Proper Hotels.

An extensive renovation in 2016 preserved the property’s mid-century feel, updating the interconnected bungalows and installing king size Casper beds, walk-in showers stocked with Aesop products, AC and WiFi. Over the process of buying and restoring the guesthouse, Wilcox began to share anecdotal information about who would stay at the hotel over the years, revealing the tale of Dylan holing up to write what would eventually become his epic divorce album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kOAW_0gbu0Aqd00

“Gary [Wilcox] himself actually worked on Bob Dylan’s property in Point Dume, taking care of his land anytime the musician was away,” Shendow tells Rolling Stone . “He is and always has been a huge fan of Dylan’s music and has told us incredible stories over the years. So, legend has it, Bob Dylan was a little promiscuous and his wife allowed most of his transgressions to go unseen, but she drew the line when he brought his mistress home for breakfast. That’s when she kicked him out of the house, and he came down and stayed in our room 13.”

“He holed up for a month, and while staying started writing Blood on the Tracks, ” Shendow continues. “He left for a few weeks, returned and kept writing — and that’s the story of how Bob Dylan wrote his album at the hotel. I think what originally drew him to the property is proximity — it’s quite literally around the corner from his house (which he still has to this day). He also knew the managers at the time and it was a private space where he could relax into the quiet and seclusion. Point Dume is special in that way – a bit off the beaten path in Malibu.”

Set just off PCH right at the Kanan-Dume junction, Hotel June Malibu is certainly the most accessible place for visitors — or wayward husbands — to stay in the area. Near Shangri-La, the recording studio now owned by Rick Ruben, visiting bands working with the producer are also frequent guests at the historic hotel, bringing the music connection full circle. It’s a haven for travelers who are drawn to the property’s association with Dylan, but also those who want to spend time in Malibu a bit outside of the crowded city center.

A few minutes drive from other iconic beach joints like Neptune’s Net, or Agoura’s beloved Western-themed outpost The Old Place, means there are plenty of culinary options, even if the hotel is still hammering out their own on-site restaurant. Zuma Beach is also less than a five minute drive from the hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Kimg_0gbu0Aqd00


Buy:
Hotel June Malibu
at
$700+

The other essential update to the space comes with the opening of the property’s first-ever pool. Notoriously strict zoning commissions in Malibu make it extremely difficult for new additions to be approved by the city, but the existence of an old defunct hot tub, which was destroyed in the Woolsey fire, helped pave the way for a heated swimming pool and deck, recently completed at the end of May 2022. Breakfast and takeaway food items are available daily from Scenic Route, one of the in-house restaurants at a sister property in West LA. All of the rooms also include private patios outfitted with hammocks, and most feature historic photos of Malibu and the surrounding community taken by the original owner, Wayne Wilcox.

If you do book a stay at the newly-completed hotel — where the heated pool is an ideal spot to soak in classic rock history — any of the bungalow-style rooms make for a great getaway. But there’s just something special about bungalow 13, even if you’re not a Dylan fanatic. “Room 13, you can’t really describe it, but it feels different,” Gilbert says. “On paper, rooms 4 through 13 have an identical layout. But when you go into 13, there’s a certain energy to it. The landscaping around it, and the fact that it sits lower than PCH, so noise is never a concern. It feels more private.”

“Everyone who’s stayed there — and some of them don’t even know the Bob Dylan story — tell us it’s their favorite room,” he continues. “It’s interesting that Dylan chose that room, and that it continues to be our most prominent and requested, regardless of people knowing the history or not.”

Want to book a Bob Dylan-inspired stay for yourself? Check availabilities for the property here .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

Tyra Banks Is Finally Opening ‘ModelLand’ In Santa Monica—And The Waitlist Is Open

Leave your selfie sticks behind, slip into your fiercest fit and get ready to shop, pose and slay away at ModelLand . 4th Street’s gold-wrapped facade opens up to an interactive beauty park with deliciously dreamy SMiZE Cream ice cream, jaw-dropping spaces filled with coveted items and professional teams waiting to uncover your best you. Be the first to experience ModelLand and celebrate your uniqueness. Join the waitlist here.
SANTA MONICA, CA
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance put their sprawling LA mansion - with ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and its own cinema - on the market for a cool $85million

The rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two acres of grounds and was built in 1959. It has been heavily modified over the last two decades Estate agents describe it as 'one of most historic estates in Los Angeles' and one of the city's finest examples of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlas Obscura

Table 31 at Tam O’Shanter

LOS ANGELES IS A TREASURE trove of historic sites related to Walt Disney, but the Scottish pub in Glendale called the Tam O’Shanter is not among the best-known of them. That’s a shame, since Walt Disney himself was once a regular there. In the 1920s, the Disney studio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Malibu, CA
Lifestyle
City
Agoura Hills, CA
herecomestheguide.com

Pretty and Private: 7 Exclusive Use Orange County Wedding Venues

Searching for that perfect venue in OC that’s big on style and high on privacy? Then you need to check out this list of elegant estates and haute homes. These locations offer an elevated backyard-chic style with manicured grounds and gorgeous architecture, along with the added perk of only hosting one event per day. Yup, exclusive use of the property means you won’t have to share the space or worry about uninvited guests when you host your big day here!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Pier Starbucks is too dangerous to stay open

Closing: Starbucks will close 16 locations nationwide due to safety concerns, including the store at the base of the Santa Monica Pier. Aaron Mikail. Starbucks is closing the recently opened store on Ocean Front Walk citing an inability to provide a safe environment for staff and customers. The store has...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Wayne Wilcox
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tents return to Venice Beach after massive homeless encampment cleared last year

The tents have returned to Venice Beach, almost exactly a year after the world-famous boardwalk was cleared.Dozens of tents are back up, after nearly 200 people were matched with housing when the encampment was cleared last summer.This summer, Venice locals say they've counted about 120 people living on the beach again."It's illegal to be out there but we can see right now there's something like 22 tents out there right now," Venice resident Mark Ryavec said.Just a few weeks ago, an encampment near the Venice library was cleared, and homeless advocates say it was inevitable that people would make their...
VENICE, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Starbucks will close six LA locations because of safety concerns

LOS ANGELES — Starbucks plans to close six of its Los Angeles stores due to safety concerns, the coffee chain announced Monday. As part of the Seattle-based company’s reinvention plan under recently returned chief executive Howard Schultz, stores in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Mid-City and downtown LA will close because of increased in-store safety incidents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Pave#Blood On The Tracks#The Malibu Riviera Motel#The Native Hotel#Ac
KABC

Politicians keep lying, telling you all is well… Starbucks knows it is not.

Starbucks Closing 6 LA Stores; Safety Concerns Blamed For Closures. (Los Angeles, CA) — Starbucks is closing six Los Angeles area stores due to safety concerns. Locations in downtown LA, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Mid-City will be permanently shut down by July 31st. A spokesperson for the coffee chain told CNN that these stores have dealt with “a high volume of challenging incidents” and have become “unsafe to continue to operate.” A total of 16 stores across the country are being closed, including locations in Seattle, Washington, DC., Portland, and Philadelphia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Shame on Santa Monica

If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy