Flyers extend Qualifying Offer to Morgan Frost, eight others

By George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 03, 2022… Read More

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Flyers have extended a Qualifying Offer to nine players.

Qualifying offers are not open for acceptance until July 13.

* (F) Wade Allison

* (F) Jackson Cates

* (F) Morgan Frost

* (F) Hayden Hodgson

* (D) Linus Hogberg

* (F) Tanner Laczynski

* (F) Zack MacEwen

* (F) Isaac Ratcliffe

* (F) Owen Tippett

The Flyers did not Qualify the following three (3) players: Matthew Strome, Maksim Sushko, and Kirill Ustimenko.

Teams are given the right of first refusal or draft choice compensation should the player sign an offer sheet with another team.

The key Flyer to receive a qualifying offer is Morgan Frost, Philadelphia’s first round pick from the 2017 NHL Draft. Once considered the franchise’s top prospects, Frost has just seven goals in 77 games, five of which came last season in his first full year with Philadelphia.

Tippett was acquired from the Florida Panthers during the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for longtime captain Claude Giroux. In 21 games Tippett had four goals and three assists for Philadelphia.

MacEwen established himself as an enforcer for the Flyers last season, racking up 110 penalty minutes in 75 games with nine points.

