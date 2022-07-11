FC Cincinnati notebook: Quimi Ordonez discusses CONCACAF U20 Championship

The CONCACAF Under-20 Championship started with modest expectations for the Guatemalan side of which FC Cincinnati's Arquimides "Quimi" Ordonez was a part.

To the surprise of some, Guatemala was a semifinalist in the tournament thanks in large part to the five goals Ordonez scored over three group-stage matches and three knockout-round games.

That haul made Ordonez one of the tournament's leading scorers and earned him a Best XI honor for the championship.

Ordonez grew up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and was an FC Cincinnati supporter since the club's earliest days during its 2016 season as a third-division United Soccer League club.

In the end, Ordonez's Guatemala side was celebrated with a parade. Despite falling to the Dominican Republic in the semifinal round on penalty kicks, Guatemala qualified for the FIFA U20 World Cup after defeating Canada and Mexico in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, respectively.

Against Mexico, Ordonez stunned the favored Mexicans with a 39th-minute opener. Guatemala went on to advance via penalty kicks, clinching their spot in upset fashion and knocking Mexico from 2024 Olympics and U20 World Cup contention.

"There's so many fans there. We were trying to jump over the fence. Everyone was crying," Ordonez said. "I didn't cry because, I don't know, my head was just spinning because if you really think about it, our path to qualify was the hardest. We had a hard group. Then we had to go against Canada and the next game was against Mexico. It doesn't get harder than that ... It was scenes. Crazy. Never seen anything like that."

If there had been any doubt about the Guatemalan U20 team's capacity for performing, the team erased it.

"I feel really good about how my team did and how we did. I don't think a lot of people thought we were gonna do as well as what did," Ordonez said.

Ordonez, too, left little doubt he was one of the rising stars in his age range in CONCACAF, which is comprised of national teams from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

"Going down there, I had goals. I wanted to make the (tournament) XI and I wanted to be the best player in the tournament. That was kind of what I wanted to accomplish," Ordonez said, "but the main thing was I wanted us to qualify for the World Cup. That was the main thing I cared about."

Ordonez acknowledged his stock is rising but he now needs to justify the hype with FC Cincinnati, where the pool of strikers is deep and getting deeper.

FC Cincinnati's forward players are contributing plenty of goals, and the recent acquisition of Sergio Santos makes the group that much more formidable.

"Good at the tournament but now it's time to use that and get in the mix," Ordonez said. "Our forwards are playing well. Everyone's playing well. We're in a good moment right now with the team and everything. What I can do is just find my way in and add something more, add even a little bit more because I want my goal."

Ordonez isn't lacking in confidence that the goal will come and that he's on par with some of the now-concluded championship's most heralded players, such as Philadelphia Union academy products Paxten Aaronson and Quinn Sullivan.

"What? Of course. What? Yes, yes, yes... I definitely thought I was of that caliber," Ordonez said. "To be honest, I probably could have got the Golden Boot if I finished a little better. One-hundred percent, I thought I was on that caliber the entire tournament. I don't have to see too much because everyone saw the games and saw how the results went.

"I have to keep on going. Credit some of the Philly guys like Paxten. He's a baller. He's been killing it in MLS. He scored on us (last year) . For me, I'm trying to get there where I'm consistently getting more and more minutes."

FC Cincinnati 'looking into' appealing Acosta red card

In a decision expected to be finalized Monday afternoon, FC Cincinnati is considering an appeal of the red card Luciano Acosta was assessed in the closing moments of Saturday's 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.

"While we haven't finalized that decision, we've seen the play and I'm not sure what that's going to look like, but nothing's been finalized yet," FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said. "It didn't seem like it was so aggressive that it was something you don't think about appealing, but we'll decide that in the coming hours."

Center referee Rosendo Mendoza gave the straight red card to Acosta after he made front-facing contact with Red Bulls defender and captain Aaron Long.

Acosta addressed media members afterward, saying he didn't think the contact was red-card-worthy. He also indicated his frustrations in that moment stemmed from fouling and physicality by New York that he said went unchecked at times by the officiating crew.

As of now, Acosta would likely miss at least Wednesday's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at TQL Stadium.

Santos, Kann available to play Wednesday

Santos participated Monday in his first FC Cincinnati training since arriving in Cincinnati via trade from the Philadelphia Union.

Santos and Noonan confirmed he'd be available for the Whitecaps match (8 p.m.)

At Cincinnati, Santos reunites with Chris Albright and Noonan, who last year served the Philadelphia Union as technical director and assistant coach, respectively.

Santos scored 19 goals in 75 appearances for the Union and notched eight goals during the 2020 campaign that ended with Philadelphia claiming the Supporters Shield as regular-season champions.

"We worked together in Philadelphia. We won the Supporters Shield there," Santos said via an interpreter. "They're incredible professionals (Albright and Noonan) and as I said... they will get the best out of me."

Santos said he was tired and possibly fatigued by the summer heat as he'd traveled to Cincinnati from Chile, where he was awaiting his green card during the Chilean winter season, but added he'll be ready if called upon this week.

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann returned from more than a week in health and safety protocols Monday and trained with the club. Noonan said he would also be available for selection.

Kann started each of FC Cincinnati's first seven matches this season prior to sustaining an injury in the April 16 draw at Atlanta United.

