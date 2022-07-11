ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Trotta's Steak and Seafood in NKY is permanently closed

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant has closed its doors permanently.

Trotta's Steak and Seafood, known for its upscale eats and ambience, stopped operations last week at its Main Street location in Dayton.

Dayton City Councilman Joe Neary wrote in a Facebook post that Trotta's opened with a grant through a city business incentive program in May 2017.

He said in the first three years of business the restaurant was "strong with great regional reviews, brought a lot of folks into our city, paid back a lot in business and payroll taxes, and employed some Dayton citizens."

"Then COVID hit in March 2020, between shut-downs spacing mandates and folks afraid to go out, along with supply chain and cost increases since then, the challenges for a privately-funded business were huge," Neary wrote.

Neary said the city is looking for another business to take over the historic building as soon as possible. He asks those who are interested to contact the city.

The Enquirer tried to reach out to Trotta's for comment. Its business number is out of service.

