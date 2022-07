CARTERET COUNTY - Dining out in Carteret County is becoming something akin to a scavenger hunt as diners try to determine which restaurants are open. While this is not an unusual experience in the winter months as local restaurants deal with staff shortages due to a slower business pace, it is very unusual in the middle of the summer season when most restaurants are normally flooded with workers and more in the wings waiting for a summer job.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO