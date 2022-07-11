ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Opinion: How craft beer may reduce methane from cows

By Nan Kirlin
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtaaP_0gbtzCXu00

Even though it is tough sometimes to find the “good” in the world, good things are happening; we just need to search for the positive news.

In the June 28 bulletin put out by the United States Department of Agriculture Research Service, there was an article highlighting work being accomplished at our very own Warren Wilson College, Asheville Sustainability Research, LLC of Asheville, NC and the Agricultural Research Service.

So, let’s start from facts that we can substantiate: methane, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases are the top four greenhouse gases. Greenhouse gases trap sunlight and allow the Earth to become warmer. Carbon dioxide (79%) emissions are mainly from fossil fuel combustion, deforestation and cement production. Methane (11%) main sources are fossil fuel production, agriculture and landfills. Nitrous oxide originates from fertilizer applications, fossil fuels and biomass combustion and other industrial processes. Fluorinated gasses come from stationary refrigeration, air conditioners (car and building) and heat pumps.

The need to lessen greenhouse gases can come at all fronts, and it seems that worldwide, folks are looking at ways to reduce methane production.

We, here at the Gaston County Landfill collect the methane gas before in enters the atmosphere and convert it to fuel that runs generators that produce electricity.

Warren Wilson College, Asheville Sustainability Research and Agricultural Research Services have been working on the use of spent brewer’s yeast. The Asheville area is full of breweries, and once the brewer’s yeast has done its job in the production of beer, it is discarded.

This team has discovered that this yeast, when mixed into livestock feed, not only provides extra sources of protein and vitamins, may also cut down on the amount of methane released by said livestock.

The United States, Ireland, Norway and Australia and a few of the countries are actively investigating ways to reduce the methane coming from cows. Cattle are vital to the economy and the livelihood in many cultures, but as they eat grasses and hay, their digestive systems convert some of that into methane that they burp (more than the other option) gas.

Other researchers have found that the addition of algae can cut methane production considerably.

In countries that have ample supply of algae, especially a red alga, Asparagopsis, the addition of this nutrient causes a substantial reduction of gas. Well, if you are a country that has water as borders, this is a wonderful way to utilize a natural resource.

Some countries are considering farming and raising the algae, drying and pelletizing to use as a nutrient supplement, and this is happening in Norway.

But, for the folks in western Carolina, the team in Asheville has discovered some of the same positive results using spent brewer’s yeast! There had been some experimentation with red clover to achieve some of these results, but this will be more advantageous to both the breweries and to the cows.

A researcher in Lexington Kentucky, Michael Flythe along with Robert Bryant and Rhys Burns, Christopher Feilder-Cree, Denia Carlton and Langdon Marti have estimated that the brewing process generated 15 to 18 tons of spent brewer’s yeast per 2641 gallons of finished beer. That’s a lot of spent yeast!

The science behind this is that the yeast absorbs humolones and lupolones (compounds that provide flavor to beer); they also can be responsible to prevent the gut bacteria in cows from releasing methane. So, in essence, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the name of the yeast, works with the hops and other ingredients to produce flavorful beer. The same leftover yeast can then be fed to cows and in their systems helps to tamp down the production of methane.

We may not have red algae in the mountains, but the team from Warren Wilson College is creative and working to solve whatever greenhouse gas problem they can.

Nan Kirlin is the recycling coordinator for Gaston County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
Sylva Herald

Business scene slow but steady

Sylva’s business scene has not been evolving as rapidly as it has in the past, but still, there is a new place for tattoos and another for kitchen supplies to cook everything under the sun. A Mill Street fixture left town, businesses moved and a Jackson County landmark has new owners.
SYLVA, NC
xpopress.com

The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum in Franklin, North Carolina

If you like studying gems, rocks, and minerals, exploring the Gem and Mineral Society in Franklin, North Carolina — considered the Gem Capital of the World — may be your next vacation plan. The museum hosts one of the largest collections of gems and minerals in the Southeast, making it a notable stop for any traveler or gem enthusiast. It features a gift shop where you can commemorate your visit with a gem for yourself or one for someone else. Looking for precious gems? The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum features a high-end jewelry shop where you can see cut and refined editions of the stones you just toured.
FRANKLIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Industry
Gaston County, NC
Business
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
County
Gaston County, NC
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Gaston County, NC
Industry
Gaston County, NC
Lifestyle
my40.tv

Porter and Prince to close after building in Biltmore Village sold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Biltmore Village's most elegant retailers is ending a 26-year run. Porter and Prince Fine Linens and Bath just celebrated its 26th year in business, including 12 operating in its historic village cottage. The building was recently sold. Owner Deborah Prince-Slosman had the creative...
ASHEVILLE, NC
bungalower

Earth Fare is closing SoDo location (again)

The on-again, off-again romance between downtown Orlando and Asheville-based organic grocer Earth Fare (Website) has taken another turn, with the recent news that the store will be closing up shop (again). The store originally opened on the ground floor of Novel Lucerne in March 2019 before calling it quits in...
ORLANDO, FL
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Asheville chefs fired up for live-fire culinary fest

More than 20 Asheville chefs are fired up to participate in the first local production of Cochon555’s national Heritage Fire tour. On Sunday, July 17, the tantalizing scent of wood-fired smoke will waft from Franny’s Farm in Leicester, where the celebration of live-fire cooking will take place. Heritage...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Methane Gas#Warren Wilson College
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: How to cool your car fast and not waste gas

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — When your car has been parked outside on a hot day, you know that feeling of opening your car door and getting hit with a blast of hot, humid air. Getting a quick cooldown with your car’s air conditioning is what you need, but what’s the most efficient and effective way to get it? The experts at Consumer Reports share some tips for fast, fuel-efficient car cooling.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Car crashes into downtown Asheville building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First responders are on the scene of a wreck along College Street in downtown Asheville Wednesday. Viewer photos show a car crashed through the boarded-up front of the building located at 47 College Street. First responders say the driver of the car was not hurt...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
my40.tv

Past due: Waynesville sends delinquent notices for $1.5 million in utility bills

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 1,600 Waynesville residents could lose their water and electric service after letting their utility bills go unpaid for months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Waynesville, which has more than $1.5 million in delinquent utility bills, is giving the customers 10 days to pay 50% of...
my40.tv

West Asheville mailbox explodes, bomb squad investigates

WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Police say a commercially-available firework was the cause of a mailbox explosion in West Asheville on Tuesday, July 12. The Asheville Police department bomb squad is investigating after a mailbox in West Asheville exploded Tuesday afternoon. The mailbox outside a home on Pearson...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Part of I-26 West traffic shifting overnight Tuesday in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed off overnight in Buncombe County due to construction. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says a contractor will shift traffic Tuesday night, July 12, from its current pattern to new lanes between the French Broad River and Brevard Road as part of the I-26 widening project. Crews will close I-26 Tuesday night from Airport Road (Exit 40) to I-40. Traffic will be detoured north on Hendersonville Road to I-40. I-26 West traffic may then take Brevard Road (Exit 47) north to join I-26/I-240 East.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year. According to APD, gunshots rang out around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived at Spruce and College Streets, they found 24-year-old Jamel Grant with several gunshot wounds to his back. Grant was taken to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Local fire crews respond to vehicle fire on I-26 West

SALUDA – Monday afternoon a vehicle fire occurred alongside I-26 West around the 62 mile marker. One lane of traffic was temporarily shut down due to personnel safety. Saluda Fire and Rescue’s Squad 23, as well as Columbus Fire Department’s Engine 22-5 and Tanker 22, were able to safely douse the flames approximately four minutes after arriving at the scene. Officials deemed it safe to resume regular traffic patterns after the fire was extinguished and all units left the scene.
SALUDA, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy