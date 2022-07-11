OKC Thunder Sports Minute

The Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League team caused a stir by winning its first-two games, handily beating Utah and Memphis. OKC lost its finale by one point to Philadelphia, but it was the play of No. 1 draft pick Chet Holmgren that opened eyes. Holmgren and second-year player Josh Giddey looked to be a formidable duo against the Jazz and Grizzlies. Holmgren did not play against Philly.

The Thunder quickly shifted to Las Vegas for its Summer League schedule and lost a two-point decision to Houston.