Natrona County, Converse County, along with Wyoming Game And Fish have put a ban on open fires in many WGFD public access and other areas around the counties. Wildfires cause billions of dollars of damage every year in the United States. Many people have died over the years from wildfires, but thankfully over the last 40 years those numbers haven't had a major increase.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO