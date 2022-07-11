City Winery planning south Columbus winery, restaurant, and event space

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — A winery, restaurant, and live music venue with locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and more is coming to Columbus.

A sign is now up at 2108 S. High St. touting the chain’s arrival. The site is near German Village, Merion Village, and the Brewery District.

The space most recently was Via Vecchia Winery. That longtime Central Ohio winemaker is now located at 7484 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, according to its website .

City Winery CEO Michael Dorf launched the concept in 2008 in New York, combining his experience in the music industry — he founded the New York music venue the Knitting Factory in the 1980s — with his love of wine.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.