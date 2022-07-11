Nine sharks harvested in shark tournament, more than 300 released

Celebrations also include Retro Airstream Pop Up Events throughout South Florida. West Palm Beach, FL – The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Aug. 1-31, will “serve up” more than meals and great deals at over 130 participating restaurants this year. The expanded culinary celebration will kick off with a Friends of James Beard Foundation Benefit on Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort, showcasing the talent of two of the county’s celebrity chefs and James Beard Award semifinalists, Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is also bringing the festivities on the road, with a custom retro airstream trailer set to pop up at several hotspots throughout the destination and in regional drive markets, like Miami.

