Nine sharks harvested in shark tournament, more than 300 released

By Gary Detman
cw34.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Despite a petition drive to get it canceled, a controversial shark hunt...

cw34.com

cbs12.com

Manatee released after 6 months of good food, rehabilitation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A manatee is back in the wild after being released Tuesday, following six months of rehabilitation. The male, named Gnocchi, was found severely underweight in December. SeaWorld officials said he weighed in at just 625 lbs. But after six months of rehabilitation at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida woman finds giant iguana in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida woman got a late night scare when she found something unexpected in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN she stumbled across the uninvited guest when she went to make herself a snack. “I came down last night at 10:30 to make my little treat,...
10NEWS

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami area preschool

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a car outside a South Florida preschool where both his parents are staff members, police said. The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

Celebrity and Michelin-Starred Chefs Sign on for The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

Celebrations also include Retro Airstream Pop Up Events throughout South Florida. West Palm Beach, FL – The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Aug. 1-31, will “serve up” more than meals and great deals at over 130 participating restaurants this year. The expanded culinary celebration will kick off with a Friends of James Beard Foundation Benefit on Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort, showcasing the talent of two of the county’s celebrity chefs and James Beard Award semifinalists, Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is also bringing the festivities on the road, with a custom retro airstream trailer set to pop up at several hotspots throughout the destination and in regional drive markets, like Miami.
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Miami women arrested after botched jewelry store heist

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – Three women from Miami were arrested after a brazen attempted jewelry heist in Martin County. Deputies say Trellony Barr and Maria De La Cardidad Mendoza tried to snatch a necklace from a worker at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast mall on Tuesday. The store...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man finds iguana in toilet for 3rd time in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - For the third time in less than a year, a man said, an iguana has made itself at home in his bathroom. “Every time I walk into the restroom, I open the lid with apprehension, every time,” said Bruce Bleyer. “This is twice in the last week, so it’s happening more and more.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Pickup truck pulled from canal in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews in West Palm Beach pulled a pickup truck out of a canal on Wednesday morning. The truck ended up in the canal along Cannon Way just after 9:30 a.m. The driver was able to get out safely. There is no word...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Spirit buyout, here’s how South Florida flyers might fare

Spirit Airlines’ disappearance into the arms of a takeover-minded rival could result in an industry shakeup that leads to more air service to South Florida’s three international airports. The outcome could be an airline with a good reputation for onboard service that’s also simultaneously sensitive to pricing — though not as low as the fares currently offered by Spirit, said industry analyst ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Florida man gored in Running of the Bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (CBS12) — A 25-year-old man from Sunrise was gored on Monday after participating in the San Fermin 'Running of the Bulls' Festival. Two others were also impaled by a bull. One of the runners was immediately taken to the hospital—while the other two were brought to the University Hospital of Navarra after receiving aid at a nursing point, local media said.
SUNRISE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Fearless Caregiver Conference returns to Delray Beach on Thursday

Gary Barg has been advocating for family caregivers for nearly three decades — and never more so than in the extra-challenging era of COVID-19. He’s made it his life’s work — first by founding Today’s Caregiver magazine in 1995 and then by traveling the country to help family caregivers understand how they can best take care of their ill loved ones — and themselves.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

