Corning Man Arrested for Alleged Role in Assault on Teen
A Corning man has been arrested for his role in a gang assault on a teenager who is 30 years younger than him. 47-year-old Leo...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Corning man has been arrested for his role in a gang assault on a teenager who is 30 years younger than him. 47-year-old Leo...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0