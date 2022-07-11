ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

Stone County woman gets 12 years behind bars for caging boy

By John Paul Schmidt
 2 days ago
Mug shots of: Katherine Kost, Dessa A. Barton, William McLendon, and Richard Hilliker

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who was charged alongside three other people after a boy was found unresponsive was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse.

Katherine Kost, 55, got 12 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge she received in November 2020. In 2020, Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call in Billings about a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive due to physical abuse and extreme malnutrition. Kost said the boy had been self-harming, according to a probable cause statement from the SCHO.

The boy was taken to Springfield for medical attention and then air-lifted to Kansas City after he was found to be in critical condition. After treatment there, the boy was in stable condition. A forensic nurse reported that the boy had old and new injuries consistent with physical abuse and could not be the result of self-harm.

After investigating the home where the boy lived, detectives found a crate made of pallets believed to be used to cage the boy.

The other people charged in the case are Dessa A. Barton — who is the mother of the boy — William McClendon, and Richard Hilliker. McClendon and Barton are spending 12 years each for the abuse of a child. Hilliker is spending five years for a child endangerment charge.

Heather Brinegar
2d ago

They should have gotten life in prison. This poor baby will have a lifetime of healing and constant fear!

KOLR10 News

James Phelps, who is charged in Cassidy Rainwater’s death, scheduled for court Thursday

BUFFALO, Mo. – James Phelps, one of the men charged in connection with the death of Cassidy Rainwater is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning in Dallas County. Phelps’ public defender Tom Jacquinot has filed a motion to dismiss a charge of abandonment of a corpse. The judge was expected to hear the defense’s reasons for filing that motion at a hearing that was postponed in April, so those arguments could be made Thursday.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial set for November 2023 in Circle of Hope abuse case

STOCKTON, Mo. — The trial has been set for a southwest Missouri couple facing multiple charges of abuse against girls at a Christian reform school. Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s pre-trial conference is set to begin on November 13, 2023, at the Cedar County Courthouse. The trial is set to begin on November 27, 2023, and […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri man indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges; feds say he intended for Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a Columbia, Mo., man for possessing fentanyl intending to distribute in Springfield, Mo. Michael E. Hunt, Jr., 41, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on June 13, which charged the same offense.
