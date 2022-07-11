Kevin Nash Shares Details on What Led to Scott Hall's Passing

One Jersey Shore star didn't take kindly to a recent WWE promo. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Carmella confronted SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya, telling them to leave the ring and the spotlight to her. WWE shared the promo to its official Twitter account, using the caption, "Ummmm hellooooooooo, what about @CarmellaWWE???" Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick responded to the tweet, accusing Carmella of stealing her catchphrase. "Hey Carmella you're using my line!" Pivarnick wrote. "Wtf. Sooo you're from Staten [Island] and you're using 'ummmm hello' too? Hmmmmm." Despite Pivarnick's accusation, Carmella didn't actually use "um, hello" in her promo from this past Monday, as it was only used in the social media caption.
