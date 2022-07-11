ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kevin Nash Shares Details on What Led to Scott Hall's Passing

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Nash debuted his new podcast Kliq This on Monday and spoke on a wide variety of subjects, including the tragic passing of his best friend, Scott Hall, back in March. It was already public knowledge that Hall was in the hospital to repair a broken hip and that a dislodged...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Scott Steiner Warned Dixie Carter About Bringing Hulk Hogan to TNA (Impact Wrestling)

TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, tried to take its next big step in the pro wrestling landscape back in 2009 by signing Hulk Hogan to a full-time contract. The signing was shortly followed by TNA moving weekly episodes of Impact to compete directly with Monday Night Raw, the abandoning of the six-sided ring and the arrival of many of Hogan's old associates like Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, The Nasty Boys, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. By mid-2013 Hogan was gone from the company and Impact had retreated back to Thursday nights. And while the company is still around to this day under new leadership and putting on a solid product, its audience is but a small fraction of what it was bringing in on Spike TV.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair: The Last Match Documentary Episode 1 Premieres

The first episode of the three-part documentary series Ric Flair: The Last Match officially dropped on Starrcast's website on Monday afternoon. Narrated by Darius Rucker, the first episode recapped Flair's historic career, his tumultuous family life, the tragic death of his son Reid, his issues with drinking that were brought about by Reid's death and his near-fatal health scare in 2017. It ended with Flair cutting a passionate promo about how he'll prove in his final match that he's still "The Man" in front of thousands of fans at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

WWE: The Latest on the Bizarre Natalya Situation

WWE's Natalya was in the middle of a bizarre situation on Saturday night at a live event in Sacramento, and there appears to be more information regarding the incident. In case you missed it, Natalya took the pinfall in a SmackDown Women's Championship match involving current champ Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey when Morgan nailed her with her Oblivion finisher. But the former champ appeared to no-sell the move, immediately getting up, saying something to Morgan and leaving the ring. WWE ran the match a second time on Sunday night in Reno and there's no indication that another incident occurred.
WWE
ComicBook

Jersey Shore Star Accuses WWE Superstar Carmella of Gimmick Infringement

One Jersey Shore star didn't take kindly to a recent WWE promo. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Carmella confronted SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya, telling them to leave the ring and the spotlight to her. WWE shared the promo to its official Twitter account, using the caption, "Ummmm hellooooooooo, what about @CarmellaWWE???" Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick responded to the tweet, accusing Carmella of stealing her catchphrase. "Hey Carmella you're using my line!" Pivarnick wrote. "Wtf. Sooo you're from Staten [Island] and you're using 'ummmm hello' too? Hmmmmm." Despite Pivarnick's accusation, Carmella didn't actually use "um, hello" in her promo from this past Monday, as it was only used in the social media caption.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Reveals Opponent and Stipulation she Wants for Big Saudi Arabia Match

Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Carmella, and she will likely face another big challenger at SummerSlam later this month. There's also another big match in Belair's sights, which she revealed in a new interview with The Mayman Show. During the show, Belair revealed that she has an idea for a major match next time WWE holds an event in Saudi Arabia, and that idea is a Last Woman Standing Match against none other than Charlotte Flair.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar F5s Otis Through a Table to Start WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo hyping up his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Beast" compared Reigns to a fattened hog ripe for the slaughter, the was interrupted by Paul Heyman who argued that the stipulation actually favored Lesnar given how barbaric it can get. But he then declared that Reigns' streak as world champion would be the one streak Lesnar won't be able to conquer.
WWE
ComicBook

Some Good News Regarding Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship Reign

Liv Morgan had a massive night at Money in the Bank earlier this month, winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing in her contract to beat a weakened Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. But between the inevitable (and already confirmed) rematch with Rousey and Charlotte Flair's impending return, some fans are already worried that Morgan's first reign might be a short one and echo what happened last year when Nikki A.S.H. cashed in and won the gold only to lose a month later.
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Khan Offers an Update on Keith Lee's AEW Status Following Cryptic Tweet

Keith Lee had the wrestling world buzzing on Tuesday when he tweeted out, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys." Given the health issues he dealt with prior to his WWE departure and the wording of the tweet, many assumed this meant Lee might be out of action for the foreseeable future. AEW President Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday and clarified that's not the case. Lee and Swerve Strickland will still compete in the triple threat tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks and Team Taz on tonight's AEW Dynamite.
WWE
ComicBook

Keith Lee Delivers Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite, Tells Fans About His Friend's Battle With Cancer

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."
SAVANNAH, GA
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Reveals Upcoming Appearance Following WWE Drama

All signs are pointing to the fact that Sasha Banks, and her tag-team partner Naomi, have left the WWE, following a controversial walk-out prior to a Monday Night Raw. Claiming that they "weren't respected enough as the tag-team champions", World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm if Banks has left the organization. While Banks' return to the ring hasn't been confirmed at this point, it's been revealed via social media where to expect Sasha Banks to show up next which might shed some light as to whether the popular wrestler has left the WWE and what her next steps might be.
WWE
ComicBook

Swerve in Our Glory Won the Tag Team Titles and AEW Fans Couldn't Be Happier

All Elite Wrestling has a new pair of Tag Team Champions. The Young Bucks recently took the titles from Jurassic Express, making them the first two-time Tag Team Champions in AEW's history. Many expected them to carry the titles for a lengthy period of time, or at least until they took on FTR, but that isn't how the cookie crumbled on Wednesday night. The newest edition of AEW Dynamite, which represented the first night of Fyter Fest, saw Swerve in Our Glory crowned as the new champs.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Superstar Seemingly Breaks Character at WWE Live Event

A title match at this past Saturday's WWE live event had an awkward finish. The Sacramento, California show saw new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan successfully defend her championship against Ronda Rousey and Natalya. The bout concluded with Morgan nailing Natalya with her finisher, a rope hung flatliner, and subsequently covering her for the 1-2-3. Natalya sat up immediately following the pin, said something to Morgan while pointing at her, and rolled out of the ring. The Queen of Harts responded to a clip of the match, writing, "I'm breaking character right now, but I actually said THANKYOU. If you must know." That tweet has since been deleted, but the video of the bout's ending is still viewable:
SACRAMENTO, CA
ComicBook

AEW All Out 2022 Main Event Possibly Spoiled

AEW announced during this week's AEW Dynamite that it would be returning to the NOW Arena on Sept. 4 for the 2022 installment of All Out. But shortly before the show's main event, the venue seemed to accidentally spoil the match as it uploaded an image featuring many of the company's current champions along with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Lee and Strickland won the titles at the end of the night, proving that the graphic was an unintentional spoiler. But there's another detail in the image that could give away one of the show's biggest matches.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW All Out 2022 Location Confirmed

AEW officially confirmed the location for All Out 2022 on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The show will once again emanate from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois outside of Chicago. The arena was the site of the 2018 All In event, which wound up being one of the building blocks for the launch of All Elite Wrestling. All Out has since been consistently held at the arena, with the one exception being in 2020 during the COVID-19 era.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL

