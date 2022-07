FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the stars of Netflix’s “Tiger King” pleaded not guilty to several federal charges. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in federal court Wednesday in Florence. During the hearing, it was revealed Antle is being charged with three additional counts of wildlife trafficking as well as one count of a label violation.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO