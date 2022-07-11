ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah fires impacting health, air quality

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
With at least four wildfires burning in the state as of Monday, the air quality in Utah is impacted and could pose a health concern for those at risk.

The smoke from these fires produce high amounts of particulate matter, which in high amounts can cause irritation of the lungs and eyes.

“If you smell strong smoke smell or, of course, feel that eye and throat irritation, it probably would be good to certainly avoid exertion if you can where you are bringing more air into your lungs, but maybe move activities indoors,” said Division of Air Quality Director Bryce Bird.

Bird also says masks such as the N95 are effective in preventing particulate matter from getting into the lungs when the air quality becomes poor.

Public health experts also recommend checking apps or websites to check on the air quality of a particular area ahead of time and plan accordingly.

