Two people from the Grand Strand have been sentenced for their roles in distributing drugs in Horry County. 42 year old Dan Spivey Jr. of Conway was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 32 year old Jasmine McKenith of Nichols was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. Five years of court supervision was also ordered for both following their sentences.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO