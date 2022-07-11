ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

Cover picture for the articleA series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team...

Well-Being Check in Jamestown Leads to Two Drug Arrests

Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Stolen Vehicle Investigation Results in Arrest of Randolph Teen

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has charged a teenager after an investigation an incident from last Friday involving a stolen vehicle in the Town of Randolph. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old female Wednesday morning at the Randolph Children's Home. The unidentified juvenile was arraigned on a charge of 4th-degree grand larceny in Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court and referred to Cattaraugus County Family Court for further proceedings.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Olean Man Facing Felony Drug Charges

An Olean man has been arrested on felony drug charges. According to the New York State Police, 30-year-old Hilario Maldonado, Jr., was stopped by Troopers in the town of Boston. During the stop, Maldonado was found in possession of drugs. Maldonado has been charged with criminal possession of drugs with...
OLEAN, NY
State Police: Runaway Juvenile Found

A runaway juvenile has been found and is safe as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers had been investigating the whereabouts of Dorismar Saldana, 15, of the City of Erie. She was last seen getting into a vehicle following her work shift in Harborcreek Township Monday evening.
Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Missing Erie teen found safe, police report

Update: Pennsylvania State Police are reporting as of 2 p.m. Wednesday the teen has been found safe. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Erie. According to PSP, police are searching for Dorismar Saldana, 15, of Erie. She is believed to be a runaway. Police report she was last […]
ERIE, PA
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office actively investigating missing person case from 1976

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is actively investigating a missing person case from 1976. The sheriff's office said on March 8, 1976 22-year-old Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, snow boots and carrying a brown purse. The Silver Creek Police Department investigated her disappearance for several years but was unable to locate her.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Sheriff's Office Investigating Missing Person Case from Silver Creek

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious missing person case involving a Silver Creek woman who has not been seen in 46 years. Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department on March 8, 1976. Sheriff Jim Quattrone says Threlkeld, who was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen walking home from the Anderson-Lee Library...
SILVER CREEK, NY
ATV Crash in Cherry Creek Leads to Charges for Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Brant Man Charged with Assaulting Erie County Sheriff's Deputy

A Brant man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly injured an Erie County Sheriff's deputy while getting arrested early Monday morning. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy on Brant-North Collins Road pursued an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, but ended the chase when it reached speeds over 100 MPH. The vehicle was later discovered in the driveway of a residence on Versailles Plank Road. 31-year-old Cody Sundown emerged from the home and was allegedly verbally and physically aggressive towards deputies. After they advised him that he was under arrest, he allegedly began throwing punches, continued to resist arrest, and tried to remove a deputy's taser and utility belt. Sundown allegedly repeatedly struck one deputy in the head until he was taken into custody. Sundown was charged with felony counts of assaulting a police officer, 2nd-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is also charged with obstruction, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and harassment. Sundown was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings. The injured deputy was transported to ECMC for evaluation and treatment for a concussion, as well as shoulder and elbow injuries, and was later released.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo Man Enters Guilty Plea in Angola-Area Credit Union Robbery

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the robbery of a credit union near Angola that occurred in October 2017. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Anthony Wilson entered his plea to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. A multi-agency investigation that included State Police, the FBI, and Evans Town Police found that Wilson and co-defendants Adrian Applewhite and Khalil Holland traveled to the Angola area to rob the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road. Holland entered the building wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol given to him by Wilson, while Wilson waited in a nearby car. Holland approached the teller and demanded money; however, the alarm was activated, and Holland left without taking any money. Holland fled on foot and was arrested shortly thereafter. During the pursuit, Holland discarded the pistol. Wilson faces five years to life in prison; Applewhite and Holland were both previously convicted.
BUFFALO, NY
Two teens charged with possession of firearms

Two teenagers were taken into custody after Erie Police recovered four firearms from a home on Atkins Street. On Sunday around 1:20 p.m., Erie Police responded to a call for an individual reporting that a teenage boy had pointed a gun at the caller’s home. Erie Police located the suspects, ages 15 and 17, in […]
Driver intentionally rams another driver in Summit Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is facing criminal charges after intentionally ramming his car into another car in Summit Township. The incident happened at 8:37 a.m. on July 7 at the 8100 block of the Perry Highway. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Presque Isle report,...
Trooper-Involved Shooting in Cattaraugus County Ends with Menacing Charge

A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
Discarded Cigarette Sparks House Fire in Town of Chautauqua

Firefighters from 10 area departments were called out to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Chautauqua. Crews from Hartfield, Dewittville, Mayville, Chautauqua, Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Ellery Center, Sherman and Portland responded to 5989 Stockton-Hartfield Road at about 2:30 PM and were joined by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. County fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette coming into contact with combustible materials on the back porch. The Sheriff's Office says none of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Buffalo man pleads guilty in armed bank robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assisting an Angola bank robbery in 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office announced. Anthony Wilson, 34, will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in November. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
BUFFALO, NY
Man charged with assault of an officer after arrest

BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer. Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. […]
BRANT, NY
Erie County Sheriff's deputy injured while making an arrest

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from injuries suffered while making an arrest Monday morning in the Town of Brant. Sheriff John Garcia says the deputy spotted a Chevy Tahoe speeding on Brant-North Collins Road and attempted to pull it over. The deputy abandoned the pursuit when the Tahoe reached speeds over 100 mph.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

