Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A Brant man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly injured an Erie County Sheriff's deputy while getting arrested early Monday morning. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy on Brant-North Collins Road pursued an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, but ended the chase when it reached speeds over 100 MPH. The vehicle was later discovered in the driveway of a residence on Versailles Plank Road. 31-year-old Cody Sundown emerged from the home and was allegedly verbally and physically aggressive towards deputies. After they advised him that he was under arrest, he allegedly began throwing punches, continued to resist arrest, and tried to remove a deputy's taser and utility belt. Sundown allegedly repeatedly struck one deputy in the head until he was taken into custody. Sundown was charged with felony counts of assaulting a police officer, 2nd-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is also charged with obstruction, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and harassment. Sundown was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings. The injured deputy was transported to ECMC for evaluation and treatment for a concussion, as well as shoulder and elbow injuries, and was later released.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO