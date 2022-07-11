ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Tops Both Billboard Global Charts

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kate Bush ‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is the biggest song in the world, as it returns for a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and posts its first week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey, sparked by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things , whose newest episodes, further spotlighting the song, arrived July 1.

The two charts, dated July 16 (and which began in September 2020), rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Bush Back Atop Global 200

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rebounds 3-1 for a second week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart, after it first led the list dated June 18. Sparked by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things , whose latest episodes premiered July 1, the song, originally released in 1985, sports gains of 21% to 73.7 million streams and 33% to 28,000 sold worldwide in the July 1-7 tracking week.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops to No. 2 on the Global 200, after a record 12 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April.

Notably, British acts have now topped the Global 200 for a milestone 20 consecutive weeks – extending the longest continuous command for any country since the survey began. Prior to Bush’s two weeks at the summit and Styles’ dozen, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” reigned for six weeks, starting in March.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top five, Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, slips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” revisits its No. 4 best, up from No. 6; and Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” falls 4-5, after reaching No. 2.

‘Hill’ Climbs to No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, for the first time. The song jumps from No. 4 with increases of 21% to 52.3 million streams and 19% to 11,000 sold in territories outside the U.S. in the July 1-7 tracking week.

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top five (which mirrors the ranks of the Global 200’s top five), Harry Styles’ “As It Was” descends to No. 2, after a record 12 weeks at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” holds at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” returns to its No. 4 high, from No. 6; and Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” is steady at No. 5, after climbing to No. 2.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated July 16, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 12). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Kate Bush
Billboard

Kehlani Goes Viral After Conservative Influencer Confronts Her in Starbucks Drive-Thru: Watch

Kehlani probably didn’t expect to become a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday (July 13) — but based on her reaction, she certainly doesn’t seem bothered by it. In a video clip posted by Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality and son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the singer was ordering at a Starbucks drive-thru when she noticed Walker and allegedly called him an “a–hole,” and asked the barista to be “safe around him.” Walker proceeded to step out of his vehicle and confront the singer.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Meek Mill Clarifies Roc Nation Management Departure: ‘We Came to That Agreement Together’

In the wake of Billboard‘s report that Meek Mill has parted ways with Roc Nation Management, the chart-topping rapper took to Twitter to issue some clarifications. “All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he tweeted Monday (July 11). “…I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together.” The rapper continued that he’s still tied to the larger Roc Nation company, including a label deal for his Dreamchasers imprint, his work with Reform Alliance — a non-profit organization he created with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z that’s set on eliminating unjust sentencing laws in the United States — as well as “many other investments” with Hov.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Boy Meets World Stars Reveal Real Reason Cory's Sister Morgan Changed Actresses Mid-Show

To this day, Boy Meets World holds a special place in many TV fans' hearts as one of the best sitcoms of the '90s. Amid the love, some likely also have some questions regarding behind-the-scenes creative choices. One of the biggest is arguably the decision to recast the character of Morgan Matthews during the show's run. Cast changes (or absences) weren't incredibly unusual during that era of TGIF sitcoms, as evidenced by Family Matters' Judy Winslow, though the BMW admittedly came out of left field. Now, years after the surprising change, the series' stars revealed the real reason why the show changed actresses.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Billboard Charts#Global 200#U S Chart
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Cardi B Accuses Shade Room of Alleged Negative Bias: ‘You Guys Want to Gaslight Me’

The rapper got into a back-and-forth after she claimed the gossip site only posts negative things about her. They denied the claims. Cardi B is not one to hold her tongue and over the weekend she let loose on gossip site The Shade Room, accusing its editors of taking repeated negative potshots at her. According to Newsweek, the back-and-forth began when the site posted about Cardi and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, in honor of the child’s fourth birthday this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Watch Liza Minnelli dazzle in surprise performance of 'Our Love Is Here to Stay' with Michael Feinstein

She's Liza with a "Z" and she's not about to let anyone forget it. Liza Minnelli dazzled the crowd gathered for Michael Feinstein's special concert at the Arboretum in Los Angeles over the weekend when she joined him for a surprise performance of "Our Love Is Here to Stay." Feinstein is the principal conductor for the Pasadena Pops, though on Saturday he put down the baton and performed the concert devoted to Gershwin. Minnelli, coincidently, is the goddaughter of Ira Gershwin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Recalls the Panic Attack That Changed Her Approach to Self-Care

Jennifer Lopez is opening up. In her latest newsletter, the singer looked back on a panic attack that taught her to rethink her approach to mental health and self-care. “There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends,” she wrote according to People in On the JLo. “I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible. Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Rides ‘Stranger Things’ Bump to Top 40

Click here to read the full article. While Kate Bush‘s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” remains a fixture in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 this summer, following its repeated use in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, a new ’80s cult classic revived by the hit sci-fi series joins it on the chart for the first time. Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets,” the 1986 classic instantly familiar to metalheads worldwide, makes its debut on the Hot 100 thanks to its use in a key scene of Stranger Things‘ fourth season finale. It starts at...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Drops ‘Hot Sh-t’ Video With Masked Kanye and Lil Durk: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Don’t get it twisted, Cardi B is “Hot S–t.” That’s the message behind the rapper’s new music video, which she premiered on Tuesday night (July 12). In the Lado Kvataniya-directed clip, Cardi struts down the side of a skyscraper as she raps, “Now this that hot s–t/ Jimmy Snuka off the top rope/ Supa fly s–t/ Might get in the tub with all my ice on some ‘Pac s–t/ Either way you slice it/ Bottom line, I’m the top b—h/ New Chanel, I rock it/ Twist and it ain’t even out yet/ All this...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

SZA Reveals She’s Collaborating With Doja Cat Again

Click here to read the full article. SZA spilled the tea at Mad Cool Festival on Sunday (July 10) that she’s teaming up once again with Doja Cat for the pair’s new collaboration, “Shirt.” “Want to know a secret? You all want to know who’s on this song? It’ll be like our secret, right?” the “I Hate U” singer asked the packed crowd during her set in Madrid, Spain. “The hint is we already have a song together. Her name starts with a ‘D’ and it rhymes with Soulja.” The previous song SZA referred to was, of course, “Kiss Me More” off...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy