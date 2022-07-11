ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

13-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting 14-year-old girl in Detroit apartment

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced a manslaughter charge against a 13-year-old boy for fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl in a Detroit apartment on Sunday. According to officials, a handgun was...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 arrested after woman killed in Macomb County shooting standoff

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A shooting Tuesday night in Ray Township left a woman dead and a man injured. The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. at a home on North Avenue between 28 and 29 Mile roads, officials said. A person within the home called 911 and told the dispatcher that a man was shooting at their house from a vehicle.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots man with shotgun at Flat Rock mobile home park before fleeing police

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man shot another man before leading police on a chase Tuesday night in Flat Rock. Police were called to the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive in the Deerfield Estates mobile home park on a report that a man was running and shooting a shotgun just before 8 p.m. A second caller said a 55-year-old man at their home had been shot and needed an ambulance.
FLAT ROCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on July 12 around 11:30 p.m. Cassidy Cathey was last seen at her home near Nine Mile and Greenfield Roads. Anyone with information on where Cathey could be should call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Flint Journal

Suspect tries to run down officer, escapes in stolen vehicle, police say

DETROIT – A suspect in a stolen vehicle allegedly attempted to run down a Detroit police officer Tuesday afternoon at a gas station, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Undercover officers spotted two stolen vehicles at a Sunoco gas station in area of Plymouth Road and Wyoming Avenue and alerted uniformed officers, police said. A marked Detroit Police Department vehicle arrived on the scene and an officer confronted one of the suspects. The two suspects allegedly got into one of the stolen vehicles, nearly ran over the officer and hit several vehicles as they fled. The officer fired shots at the fleeing vehicle, which appeared to be a blue SUV, police said. The suspects escaped.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering Reward For Information On Missing Retired Detroit Police Officer Stephon Hodo

(CBS DETROIT) — The Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a missing retired Detroit police officer. Stephon Hodo was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on June 30. A male victim in his 40s was injured in the shooting and was reported to be in stable condition at the time. Stephon Hodo (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say Hodo’s weapons and vehicle were used in the shooting and later recovered after the suspect’s arrest. Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed he and the suspect are neighbors. “The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said late last month. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy