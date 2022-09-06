ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Online for Free

By Rania Aniftos and Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

After competing for Clayton Echard in season 26 of The Bachelor , Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are back on the journey to find love — and the season is winding down.

The former contestants star in the newest season of The Bachelorette , with 32 men attempting to win their hearts on season 19, which premiered July 11. Who will make it to the end? Fans will find out as night two of the two-night, fantasy suite event continues Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelorette . Windey and Recchia were the final two contestants in last season of The Bachelor , though Echard decided to leave alone — ultimately ending instead with Susie Evans, who had left the season earlier on.

Keep reading for details on how to watch Windey and Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette .

How to Watch The Bachelorette Online for Free

The latest season of The B achelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream on Hulu . A special episode will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon ), you can watch The Bachelorette on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

For those without cable, ABC can be streamed online via ABC.com . Signing up for free trials through Direct TV Stream , fuboTV or SlingTV (and Express VPN , if you’re outside of the U.S.) will give you access to ABC as well, to watch the latest Bachelorette season live on TV or stream from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Fans can also watch The Bachelorette online, as the show is available to stream free with a Hulu subscription . Not signed up for Hulu ? The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial which you can use to watch The Bachelorette online free and Bachelor in Paradise when it premieres on Sept. 27. Click the link below to launch your free trial.

Hulu

$from $6.99/month after free 30-day trial


Buy Now

1

How to Watch Past Seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

All seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette , including Echard, Michelle Young, Katie Thurston, Matt James, Peter Weber, Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ seasons, are available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video here. You can also stream some previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on Hulu .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘Pinocchio’: Here’s How You Can Stream the Live-Action Movie on Disney+

Happy Disney+ Day! A live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, debuted Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+. The Robert Zemeckis film takes a hybrid, live-action and CGI approach to the classic tale of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy. Hanks plays Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio (voiced by Ainsworth), and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy who brings him to life. Keegan-Michael Key gets into character as “Honest” John, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, Lorraine Bracco plays a new character named Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Disney+ is celebrating Disney+...
NFL
Billboard

BTS ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Special Is on Disney+: Watch Now

BTS Army, get ready! BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA premiered first thing Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+ around the world. The surprise drop — in celebration of Thursday’s Disney+ Day — was captured during the K-pop group’s historic run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., across four dates last year: Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore in December, BTS’ four Los Angeles-area concerts grossed $33.3 million and sold 214,000 tickets. Those totals made the SoFi shows the highest-grossing engagement since venues began reopening in 2021. Back in July, BTS — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Makes Major Format Changes for Season 8

Season 8 of The Masked Singer premieres later this month, and fans can expect some big changes to the hit reality show’s format when it does. For the first time, each episode will feature a completely new round of masked celebs with only one contestant moving forward by the end of the hour. Plus, the audience will vote in-studio for their favorite performance of the night and the singer with the lowest tally will then unmask in the middle of the show before taking his or her place in the new Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the...
NFL
Billboard

‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Premiere Ever: Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel for Free

House of the Dragon is a hit! The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel’s debut episode drew nearly 10 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, and more than 16 million viewers watched episode 3, Deadline reports. The 10-episode series, which premiered Aug. 21, is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and shares the story of House Targaryen. New episodes of House of the Dragon debut weekly leading to the finale on Oct. 23. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antenna Tv#Tv Streaming#Hulu With Live Tv#Abc#Direct Tv Stream#Fubotv
Billboard

Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker & More Are Hitting the Ballroom for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

The news is out! The celebrity hopefuls for Dancing With the Stars season 31 was revealed on Thursday (Sept. 8) and features bold-faced names from television, social media, reality TV and music. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, country singer Jessie James Decker and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela will both appear on the show to complete for the coveted mirrorball trophy in season 31. “The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!! I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic for the mirror ball,” the season six Idol champ shared on Instagram. The...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

‘America’s Got Talent’ Locks-In Season 17 Finalists

After several months of tears and cheers, we’ve reached the final stage of America’s Got Talent 2022 and learned the ten survivors who’ll compete for the big prize. The finalists were locked-in as the live shows came to a conclusion this week. This year, 55 contestants were split into competing groups over five nights, with two going through on each occasion. The penultimate night of performances opened with a recap of the 11 contestants from Tuesday night, and a few choice words from judge Simon Cowell. “We are nothing without these contestants and for some reason this year, you are seeing some of the...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Selena Gomez and Rema Team Up for ‘Calm Down’ Remix Video: Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez released the music video for their new collaboration “Calm Down” on Wednesday (Sept. 7). On the remix, the pair trade verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colorful house. “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah/ And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back, you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night/ Baby show me you can calm down, calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now/ Got you so...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Billboard

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Child: Report

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child. According to People magazine the Maroon 5 singer and Victoria’s Secret model are growing their family, which already includes 5-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and four-year-old daughter Gio Grace. According to the magazine, the couple — who married in 2014 — were spotted out to lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday, where Prinsloo reportedly displayed her baby bump in a silk floral dress. At press time a spokesperson for Levine had not returned requests for comment on the report. Levine and Prinsloo have diligently guarded their children’s privacy, with Dusty Rose making her...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment

One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Mel B & Jamie Lynn Spears Will Test Their Endurance Skills on Fox’s ‘Special Forces’ Reality Competition

Mel B and Jamie Lynn Spears will lend their talents to a new TV show — and test their endurance skills along the way. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), Fox announced that the Spice Girl and Zoey 101 star will be cast members on the network’s new show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. Contestants on the survival show will participate in challenges directly from the U.S. Army’s Special Forces selection process. The show will not feature eliminations or voting from fans — members on the show are simply tasked with making it through the challenges scot-free. Spears and Mel B will join 14 other...
NFL
Billboard

NFL Kickoff 2022: How to Watch Rams vs. Bills Game & J Balvin’s Performance Online

Football is back! The season-opening game is between the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (Sept. 8). J Balvin will headline the NFL’s 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience, ahead of Thursday’s Rams vs. Bills game. Ozzy Osbourne will perform the halftime show. Football fans can celebrate the return of the NFL season at the daylong Kickoff Experience launching at noon PT in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday. Attendees can hang with Rams legends, snap selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and join fellow football lovers for a live NFL Kickoff...
LONG BEACH, CA
Billboard

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana.  Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter joined the lineup of performers in NYC. Uncle Waffles joined the performers roster in Accra, Ghana. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Selena Gomez Teases New Documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

Selena Gomez took to social media on Thursday (Sept. 8) to give fans a peek at her new AppleTV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. “Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus,” the superstar captioned a soundless snippet on Instagram, which pans across a private screening room to reveal the title card for the feature on screen. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” a release describing the documentary reads. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary...
MOVIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
MUSIC
Billboard

Producers and Stars Discuss Fox’s New Country Drama, ‘Monarch,’ Where Music Reigns in a Chaotic World

“I’ve been surrounded by divas my entire life and I’m probably the biggest one of them all,” says top Nashville manager Jason Owen with a robust laugh, explaining why he was beyond qualified to serve as one of the executive producers on Monarch, the deliciously soapy new Fox series premiering Sunday (Sept. 11) that chronicles the musical exploits and over-the-top misadventures of country music’s fictional first family. Starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as Dottie and Albie Roman – the matriarch and patriarch of the multi-generational Roman family – the frothy melodrama often strains credulity. But there were some areas where...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Offset Explains Why He and Cardi B Act ‘a Little Extra’ With Expensive Parties & Gifts for Their Kids

Offset and Cardi B‘s children pretty much won the parent lottery. Four-year-old Kulture and 1-year-old Wave are often at the receiving end of over-the-top parties and gifts given to them by their superstar mom and dad, demonstrated most recently by Wave’s luxury-car themed first birthday celebration. But according to the two rappers, there’s actually a pretty logical reason behind all of the extravagance. During a Tuesday night (Sept. 6) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Offset explained to his host why he and Cardi find it so important to go all out for their son and daughter. “We do...
LOTTERY
Billboard

Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’

If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles. His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman. On the new Billboard Pop Shop...
MOVIES
Billboard

TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut

TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album. The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’

The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy