OSHKOSH - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has contacted the owner of a 45-foot powerboat that crashed into a paddleboat Saturday night on the Fox River .

Deputies have also contacted two of the powerboat's passengers and are seeking the other four passengers. The sheriff's office didn't identify the boat owner or passengers.

The privately owned powerboat collided with the two-story pleasure cruise paddleboat between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges in Oshkosh just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The powerboat then fled the scene, but surveillance footage showed that seven people were aboard. Deputies later located the powerboat without the operator and passengers.

The paddleboat, which is owned by On the Loos Cruises, suffered severe damage to its port side. Seven of the 43 paddleboat passengers were injured, but everyone on both boats seems to have made it to shore safely, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7316.

Doug Schneider of the Oshkosh Northwestern contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Winnebago County Sheriff's Office contacts owner, passengers of powerboat that crashed into paddleboat on Fox River in Oshkosh