ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office contacts owner, passengers of powerboat that crashed into paddleboat on Fox River in Oshkosh

By Rebecca Loroff, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 2 days ago

OSHKOSH - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has contacted the owner of a 45-foot powerboat that crashed into a paddleboat Saturday night on the Fox River .

Deputies have also contacted two of the powerboat's passengers and are seeking the other four passengers. The sheriff's office didn't identify the boat owner or passengers.

The privately owned powerboat collided with the two-story pleasure cruise paddleboat between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges in Oshkosh just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The powerboat then fled the scene, but surveillance footage showed that seven people were aboard. Deputies later located the powerboat without the operator and passengers.

The paddleboat, which is owned by On the Loos Cruises, suffered severe damage to its port side. Seven of the 43 paddleboat passengers were injured, but everyone on both boats seems to have made it to shore safely, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7316.

Doug Schneider of the Oshkosh Northwestern contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Winnebago County Sheriff's Office contacts owner, passengers of powerboat that crashed into paddleboat on Fox River in Oshkosh

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, WI
Accidents
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Accidents
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox River#Cruise#Traffic Accident#Wisconsin Street
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

518
Followers
326
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy