ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Attorney files workers compensation claim in alleged death of worker at Greer recycling plant

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGrnh_0gbtvwHS00

A workers compensation claim has been filed stating that Duncan "Alex" Burrell Gordon likely died after accidentally falling over a rail and into a plastics shredding machine early the morning of May 5, the attorney for Alex's father said Monday.

"It's a tragedy for the family members involved. Family members want answers and a just result," said Spartanburg attorney Charles Hodge, representing Alex Gordon's father, Michael Gordon. Michael Gordon formerly worked with his son as a supervisor at Industrial Recovery & Recycling in Greer.

Hodge said he filed a petition with Spartanburg County Probate Court to get a declaration of death, which can then be used to get a death certificate. He also filed a claim with the S.C. Workers Compensation Commission, which provides payouts on successful death claims.

What we know:OSHA, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office investigate death of Greer man at recycling plant

Hodge said he has not been in the Greer plant. He also said he has not seen the plastic shredder where Alex was believed to be working before he went missing.

"We've got to reconstruct this, what we think might have happened," Hodge said.

Hodge said both Alex and Michael Gordon were working the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift, and that they had a meal together shortly after midnight in the facility. Then the father left to service a machine, and Alex went back to his job area, alone, Hodge said.

He said the process Alex typically used involves a forklift to lift up a large bucket of recyclable material such as carpeting above the shredder.

Attempts to obtain a response from plant officials were unsuccessful Monday.

Alex Gordon, 20, was a machine operator at the recycling plant. He was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen at work. Authorities later found some of his remains under the conveyor belt next to the plastic shredding machine, and the DNA results were positive, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Last week, the coroner said he closed his missing person investigation but was unable to issue a death certificate because a body wasn't found. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has visited the site and is continuing to investigate.

Hodge said Michael Gordon no longer works at the recycling plant and has been advised not to speak with the media until the case is resolved. Hodge said he and partner Ryan Langley and attorney Buck Brandt are representing Michael Gordon.

Alex's mother, Jaime Burrell Dill, told the Herald-Journal Friday that when DNA results came back positive, her worst fears were realized — that Alex died in some sort of accident.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the case. The Sheriff's Office has not commented on the nature of the death or said if it was being investigated as an accidental death or a homicide. The Sheriff's Office has also declined to release the incident reports or share the specific dates of their visits to the facility.

Clevenger said the machine where Alex's remains were found is a plastic materials shredder common in recycling. About 60,000 pounds of plastic material had been processed between the time Alex was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine, Clevenger said.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

Comments / 5

Katherine Buckman
2d ago

I think they should have something done. Someone asked for the machine to be turned off to make sure he didn’t fall in the machine. Now they find out he did fall in it wow so sad and awful.

Reply
4
l fidler
1d ago

I can't figure out the dad. wouldn't there be blood that he would have noticed after checking for his son knowing he was working on the machine and had not punched out? something makes no sense

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greer, SC
WSPA 7News

Williamston Police chief resigns, interim chief named

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The chief of the Williamston Police Department resigned Tuesday. Williamston Police said Tony Taylor resigned to “seek better opportunities.” Taylor had been chief of police since January 2013. Williamston Mayor Rockey Burgess wished Taylor the best in the future in a statement posted...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gordon
Person
Charles Hodge
FOX Carolina

Police searching for 3 carjacking suspects in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for three suspects after a carjacking. According to police, on Tuesday, July 12, three men with guns approached a woman on Gower Street and stole her vehicle. Officers spotted the vehicle later that night and attempted a traffic stop,...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers Compensation#Alex And#Plant#Greer Recycling#Osha
FOX Carolina

Fundraiser held for family of fallen deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A fundraiser of special significance was held in Simpsonville Monday night to benefit the family of fallen Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event at the King Tut Grill restaurant went toward a fund for deputy Aldridge’s family....
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate deputies show how a small gesture can go a long way

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate sheriffs office is showing how a simple gesture can go a long way. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller started the snack pack program 10 years ago with one goal in mind. He wanted to build relationships between law enforcement and the community.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Recycling
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Emergency responders execute water rescue in Green River

SALUDA – On Saturday, July 9, at 6:41 p.m., Saluda Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a section of the Green River to search for a man who was reported missing earlier in the day. According to officials at Saluda Fire and Rescue, a man entered the Green River...
SALUDA, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in deadly drive-by restaurant shooting took revenge for being banned, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A drive-by shooting at a restaurant has left a 10-year-old boy without a mother and a family waiting to see what will happen to the suspect. Christopher Longshore, Jr., 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Keyiona Hill, 29, on July 8. Investigators said Hill was sitting inside with a friend when a bullet sent through the front door and hit her.
GREENWOOD, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
502
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy