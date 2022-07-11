ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

John Calipari to sign autographs at Louisville Kroger to benefit Kentucky tornado victims

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SD1Hs_0gbtvskY00

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari is stopping by a Kroger in Louisville on Tuesday for an autograph and photo session to benefit victims of deadly tornadoes that devastated the commonwealth in December.

Calipari will sign autographs — and ask fans for their signatures — in addition to posing for pictures from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Kroger at 12450 La Grange Rd. The event is free to the public, but attendees are encouraged to make a donation supporting tornado recovery efforts that are still underway in Western Kentucky.

Members of the Wildcats' 2022-23 team will also be in attendance but cannot sign autographs, per NCAA rules about events with corporate sponsors. UK Athletics said players' appearances will be determined by their class schedules and other obligations.

Eighty people were killed, thousands of homes were destroyed and hundreds were left without jobs when tornadoes tore through the area on Dec. 10 and 11. Calipari's stop in Louisville is the first on a five-city tour with the goal of raising money and supplies to support victims and local food banks that remain active in the impacted communities.

Donations can come in the form of gift cards that will be given to affected individuals and families and/or food and monetary contributions that will stock banks on the frontlines.

Kentucky basketball recruiting:These players have committed to the Wildcats' 2023 class

Kentucky basketball:Why John Calipari might have to wait in his push for facility upgrades

"When one of us is hurting, we are all hurting," Calipari said in a statement from UK Athletics. "When the tornadoes hit western Kentucky last year, we made a commitment as a program to not forget about the recovery and to be supportive for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet. I appreciate Kroger stepping up and partnering with us on another opportunity to provide some relief to our friends in the western part of our state."

Fans can bring an item for Calipari to sign, but the Kroger locations hosting the tour will also have a limited supply of exclusive posters designed for the event.

Continuing and building upon a tribute to the late Kentucky basketball coaching legend Joe B. Hall, Calipari will also ask fans to sign the pages of a program that he will roll up and carry with him to the bench during games this upcoming season. Calipari carried a program in Hall's honor last season during every game after the coach's Jan. 15 death.

After visiting Louisville, Calipari will be making stops at the following Kroger stores across Kentucky for additional autograph and photo sessions:

London

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13

Where: 1732 West Highway 192 London, KY 40741

Georgetown

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: 106 Marketplace Circle Georgetown, KY 40324

Somerset

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: 50 Stonegate Center Somerset, KY 42501

Where: 300 Kroger Center Morehead, KY 40351

Reach recruiting reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville commit Kaleb Glenn shines at Nike EYBL event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kaleb Glenn has been one of the best players in the Louisville area for a few years now. But the best thing about Glenn's game is that it keeps improving. The University of Louisville Class of 2023 commitment proved that again last weekend on the national stage when he was a standout at the Nike EYBL event at Hy Vee Arena.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville offers four-star guard Elmarko Jackson

Four-star guard Elmarko Jackson has been talking about cutting down his list of schools in the next few weeks. But in recent weeks, the South Kent, Coon., School standout has seen his stock soar. Jackson picked up scholarship offers from Villanova, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, and Michigan following the NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp two weeks ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Hall, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
London, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
LouisvilleReport

Weighing Louisville's Conference Realignment Options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Conference realignment is now firmly in hyperdrive. It all got started last summer when Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving for the SEC, which, among other moves, led to the Big 12 adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. After a holding pattern that lasted several months, it got thrust back into high gear last month with USC and UCLA announcing they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
247Sports

ACC Football 2022 predictions for Pitt's opponents: Louisville

Panther247 takes a look at some of the ACC Football 2022 predictions for Pitt's opponents this upcoming season. Several media outlets have already published its predictions for each ACC team. Today, we'll take a look at some of the ACC Football 2022 predictions for the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville finished with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

KSR Today: John Calipari hits the road across Kentucky

John Calipari is coming to a town near you. Today the Kentucky men’s basketball head coach is making the first of five pitstops at Kroger locations across the state. The week-long tour begins in Louisville. Coach Cal will be signing autographs for free, only asking for donations to help provide aid to Western Kentucky tornado victims.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Kroger#Wildcats#Uk Athletics
Red Raider Review

The Future of the Big 12: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios

We may not have realized it at the time, but last year when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, it changed college football forever. Teams have moved conferences before, and recently. Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC back in 2012. Arkansas left the Southwest Conference to join the SEC back in 1991, which was the beginning of the end of the SWC and ironically enough what created the Big 12 from the then-Big 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith: Kentucky 'was where I wanted to go'

There has been no shortage of high-level recruits in recent years who have labeled Kentucky as their dream school, only to end up elsewhere. In reality, there are many variables involved in recruiting and a lot of stars have to align for it to occur. In other instances, some recruits only want a scholarship offer from Kentucky to validate their status as elite prospects and potential pros.
NBA
247Sports

Mid-summer look: Kentucky Wildcats

The South Carolina football team opens the 2022 season against Georgia State in what is certain to be a competitive game. We’ve already taken a look at the first two games of the season – Arkansas and Georgia – and will now take a mid-summer look at Kentucky, a team that the Gamecocks have struggled remarkably with in recent years.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky volleyball picked to win sixth straight SEC crown

The Kentucky Volleyball team was picked by the Southeastern Conference head coaches to win the league title for a sixth year in a row, the SEC office announced Monday morning. Kentucky won 10 of 13 first-place votes with Florida receiving two and Tennessee garnering one. Additionally, Kentucky placed a league-best...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker commits to Louisville

Add another four-star and top-100 prospect to the commitment list for the University of Louisville. And this one is a big-time offensive lineman. Douglasville, Ga., South Paulding four-star Madden Sanker has committed to the Cardinals, picking U of L over Miami, Arkansas, and Michigan State. He had more than 25 scholarship offers on the table from virtually every big-time school in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What to watch: The SEC Network’s Tennessee Takeover

It’s Takeover time on the SEC Network this month, and Tennessee’s turn is coming up on Wednesday (July 13). As the league’s network does annually every summer, each school gets a full 24 hours to pick and choose a customized set of programming highlighting some of its best games and moments, generally from the most recent athletic year. The Vols and Lady Vols enjoyed one of their most successful years collectively in more than a decade – Tennessee finished 13th in the final Directors Cup standings and won the SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy – and the success is displayed in the content of the Tennessee Takeover on the SEC Network on Wednesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy