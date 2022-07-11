John Calipari to sign autographs at Louisville Kroger to benefit Kentucky tornado victims

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari is stopping by a Kroger in Louisville on Tuesday for an autograph and photo session to benefit victims of deadly tornadoes that devastated the commonwealth in December.

Calipari will sign autographs — and ask fans for their signatures — in addition to posing for pictures from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Kroger at 12450 La Grange Rd. The event is free to the public, but attendees are encouraged to make a donation supporting tornado recovery efforts that are still underway in Western Kentucky.

Members of the Wildcats' 2022-23 team will also be in attendance but cannot sign autographs, per NCAA rules about events with corporate sponsors. UK Athletics said players' appearances will be determined by their class schedules and other obligations.

Eighty people were killed, thousands of homes were destroyed and hundreds were left without jobs when tornadoes tore through the area on Dec. 10 and 11. Calipari's stop in Louisville is the first on a five-city tour with the goal of raising money and supplies to support victims and local food banks that remain active in the impacted communities.

Donations can come in the form of gift cards that will be given to affected individuals and families and/or food and monetary contributions that will stock banks on the frontlines.

Kentucky basketball recruiting:These players have committed to the Wildcats' 2023 class

Kentucky basketball:Why John Calipari might have to wait in his push for facility upgrades

"When one of us is hurting, we are all hurting," Calipari said in a statement from UK Athletics. "When the tornadoes hit western Kentucky last year, we made a commitment as a program to not forget about the recovery and to be supportive for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet. I appreciate Kroger stepping up and partnering with us on another opportunity to provide some relief to our friends in the western part of our state."

Fans can bring an item for Calipari to sign, but the Kroger locations hosting the tour will also have a limited supply of exclusive posters designed for the event.

Continuing and building upon a tribute to the late Kentucky basketball coaching legend Joe B. Hall, Calipari will also ask fans to sign the pages of a program that he will roll up and carry with him to the bench during games this upcoming season. Calipari carried a program in Hall's honor last season during every game after the coach's Jan. 15 death.

After visiting Louisville, Calipari will be making stops at the following Kroger stores across Kentucky for additional autograph and photo sessions:

London

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13

Where: 1732 West Highway 192 London, KY 40741

Georgetown

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: 106 Marketplace Circle Georgetown, KY 40324

Somerset

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: 50 Stonegate Center Somerset, KY 42501

Where: 300 Kroger Center Morehead, KY 40351

Reach recruiting reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.