ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Three people escape as fire destroys $3 million home in Hingham

By WCVB/The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

HINGHAM – A boy, a nanny and a painter escaped a five-alarm fire that destroyed a large home that sold for more than $3 million less than a month ago Monday.

The fire broke out at the five-bedroom home at 4 Mann St. in Crow Point in Hingham.

As the boy and his nanny started to flee, the boy told police that the painter was working upstairs, the Hingham fire chief said.

Pictures posted on social media showed the house completely engulfed in flames.

When WCVB's Sky5 helicopter, a Patriot Ledger media partner, arrived at the scene, all that was left of the structure was collapsed, charred beams, which were still burning. A brick chimney rose from the center.

“It was very apparent that the main body was going to be a complete loss. So, we wanted to prevent spread to the other buildings around here,” Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.

Hope and healing: After 9 missions to Haiti, South Shore brothers 'can't wait to go back'

South Shore As It Was: Duxbury's grand old Myles Standish Hotel drew high-end guests with spring water, sea air

Crews were dousing nearby homes with water to help keep them from catching fire or being damaged amid dry, windy weather.

Fire officials said the home at 2 Mann St. sustained significant fire damage and the family that lives there has been displaced. Several homes were evacuated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZSui_0gbtvoSs00

“Everything is so close together here and it's so dry that if the wind changes directions, this house could go, that house could go, my house could go. The whole block could have burned down,” neighbor Chris Moran said.

Murphy has asked that residents in the area water down the mulch beds on their properties.

StormTeam 5’s Michael Page, who was in Hingham at the time of the fire and was at the scene, said neighbors were hosing down their own homes to prevent them from catching fire. One nearby home had its façade scorched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211t5x_0gbtvoSs00

Page said the deputy fire chief at the scene told him there were no reports of injuries.

About 120 firefighters helped battle the blaze, including crews from Weymouth, Braintree, Scituate, Hanover, Hull and Rockland, according to reports.

StormTeam 5 meteorologist AJ Burnett said radar was picking up the smoke plume from the large fire.

According to zillow.com, the 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home was sold June 10 for $3.25 million. It was built in 1900 and sat on seven-tenths of an acre, according to the real estate website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGbbg_0gbtvoSs00

Fire officials said the owners had just moved into the home.

Mann Street is in northeast Hingham, not far from the Hingham Yacht Club.

National Grid and the Hingham Municipal Lighting Plant were working to restore gas and electricity to the neighborhood after it had been shut off by the utility companies. According to the Weir River Water System, residents may temporarily experience discolored water because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it may have started on a porch.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Three people escape as fire destroys $3 million home in Hingham

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Investigation continues in Hingham mansion fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Hingham spent Tuesday surveying and dousing hotspots where a massive mansion fire burned at Crow’s Point the day before. Only the chimney was left standing after Monday’s fire but was cleared along with other debris as crews investigate the cause of the inferno.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hingham fire levels one home, damages several others

HINGHAM, Mass. — A community in Hingham is coming together after a massive fire leveled one home and seriously damaged another. Several other homes were also damaged. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy says an 11-year-old and his nanny were inside the home and they are the ones who saw the fire starting outside on a side porch. They may have also helped alert the painters inside on the second floor.
HINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Car crashes into woods off Route 24 in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the woods off of Route 24 south early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic is not being delayed on the southbound side, but traffic is slowed down northbound. ABC 6 News has reached out to Massachusetts State...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
Hingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hingham, MA
Accidents
City
Scituate, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Hanover, MA
City
Hingham, MA
City
Braintree, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Duxbury, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Hingham teen located

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham said a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found. The department said Carleigh Kachel was reported missing after she left home and never returned Tuesday night. Details on Kachel were posted around 2:45 p.m. to the department’s social media accounts. Less...
HINGHAM, MA
capecod.com

Plymouth Fire Department Extinguishes Kitchen Fire in Apartment Building

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire this morning at an apartment building on Chapel Hill Drive. At approximately 9:45 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call reporting a kitchen fire within a third-floor apartment, Unit 12, at 5 Chapel Hill Drive. Companies from Plymouth Fire’s headquarters, west and north stations responded to the scene.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Haiti#Accident
fallriverreporter.com

Rescue crews, bystanders, save life of man who almost drowned in Massachusetts pond

Rescue crews and bystanders saved the life of a man today who almost drowned in a Massachusetts pond after pleading for help. According to the Halifax Fire Department, at just before 12:30 p.m., the Halifax Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Ridge Road and Lantern Lane for a report of a person in the water, not breathing.
HALIFAX, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bicyclist dies after getting hit by truck in Boston

BOSTON — A lot of people along Massachusetts Avenue in Boston aren’t surprised by the serious crash Wednesday that resulted in the death of a bicyclist. “I usually opt to not bike because I don’t want to get hit,” said Bailey Decatur, who lives along Massachusetts Avenue. “Three weeks ago, there was quite literally a biker on the ground, like ambulance and everything outside the Dunkin’.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wrtv.com

Massachusetts home collapses after massive 4-alarm fire

NEWTON, Mass. — Massive flames and smoke filled the night sky near Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend. State and local officials are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire at a residence in Newton Friday night. Firefighters found the 5,000-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on...
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Teen girl struck by vehicle in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenage girl is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Monday. Police responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on Springwood Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The victim...
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian killed by Commuter Rail train in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult female pedestrian has been struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department and the MBTA. The pedestrian was struck at the Belknap Street crossing area. “Please forgive the scant details as we are still in the...
CONCORD, MA
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. Cape...
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Cat missing at Logan Airport for 3 weeks found

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rowdy the cat, who had been missing from her family for almost three weeks after their flight into Logan Airport, has been found, according to Massport. Rowdy’s family has been notified, and will collect her after a health check from the Animal Rescue League. “True to...
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy