ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Missing Wichita Falls teen found in Oklahoma

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

A missing Wichita Falls teen has been found in Lawton, Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfJoP_0gbtvkvy00

According to Wichita Falls police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

The 15-year-old, Kady Aine, has been located by Lawton Police Department and is safe. Police received a tip Monday morning that she was in Lawton.

According to a previous Times Record News report, Kady was dropped off at school by her father July 5. She did not enter the school.

Eipper said they received several reports of possible sightings during the last several days.

“The WFPD thanks our citizens and surrounding communities for joining the effort to find Kady,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby boy from the local hospital in Duncan. We checked with Lieutenant Bill Fitzhugh of the Duncan Police Department who said they didn’t receive any reports of a kidnapping happening at the hospital.
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD cites distracted driving as cause of morning wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders were called to a pin-in accident around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Drivers could see a work truck flipped on its side along the 3300 block of Kell West Freeway. According to officers on the scene, the driver was on his phone, ‘not paying...
kswo.com

New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home -- killing a woman inside. Jerremiah McCorkle is now charged with second degree murder in the death of Katie Gonzalez. According to court documents, back in January Mccorkle got into an argument with another woman who lived at the home -- before opening fire into the home later that same night.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
92.9 NIN

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Texas Ranch Roundup, Goivannie and the Hired Guns live at the High Dive, Live at the Lake, Red Red Harley-Davidson's Demo Ride Event, Gymnastics Open Gym, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

This Oklahoma Vintage Motel is the Ultimate Retro Stay in the Sooner State!

If you've ever wanted to step back in time and experience the "good old days" once again, or maybe for the very first time, you're in luck! If you're looking for a place to stay while on vacation or on staycation, why not take a break from the usual, boring and mundane. You could make your accommodations a part of the vacation fun by booking a stay at this 60s-style vintage motel. It's the ultimate retro stay in the Sooner State!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawton Police Department#Wfpd
kswo.com

‘Surge in violence’ leads to Lawton Correctional Facility lockdown

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Correctional Facility is now under lockdown -- in response to a surge in violence. Prison officials say multiple inmates and staff members have been hurt in recent incidents. They add that a large number of weapons have also been found at the facility. That’s...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Communities reaction to recent bomb threats

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - These recent unknown devices have some people on edge, wondering what will happen next. Heyyoung Beadles owner of Yummy Yummy Korean grocery on the 24- hundred block of West Gore said she didn’t think something like this could happen in Lawton. She actually met the...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend. Officials said it was a helium tank that was quote “improperly disposed of.”. The tank was located on the SE corner of 11th St. and Gore Blvd. on Saturday. The...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer. Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton man accused of trafficking drugs and cruelty to animals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of trafficking drugs is also charged with cruelty to animals after police say they found underfed puppies in his home. Police executed a search warrant at Cameron Pippins’ home last week. Inside they found illegal pills and meth. In addition, they say they found a small group of pit bull puppies in an empty room -- the animals showing signs of starvation and being kept in unsanitary conditions.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Victim Shaming Shaming Has Gone Too Far

Victim shaming is one of those phrases that has entered regular American vernacular over the last decade, and for good reason. Women should be free to wear whatever they want, but shaming someone for blaming the victim shouldn't extend to every case of crime. I'll give you an example. I...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Most Scenic Drive in all of Oklahoma!

It's been called the most scenic drive in all of Oklahoma. Have you ever made the 54-mile trip down the Talimena Scenic Drive before? It's an amazing 54-mile stretch of road through some of the most beautiful countrysides in the Sooner State and Arkansas. There are plenty of stops along the way and unique sights.
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy