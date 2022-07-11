Missing Wichita Falls teen found in Oklahoma

A missing Wichita Falls teen has been found in Lawton, Oklahoma.

According to Wichita Falls police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

The 15-year-old, Kady Aine, has been located by Lawton Police Department and is safe. Police received a tip Monday morning that she was in Lawton.

According to a previous Times Record News report, Kady was dropped off at school by her father July 5. She did not enter the school.

Eipper said they received several reports of possible sightings during the last several days.

“The WFPD thanks our citizens and surrounding communities for joining the effort to find Kady,” he said.