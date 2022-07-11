ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Two crashes on I-75 South in Sarasota County take place Monday morning

By Max Rego, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
Two crashes involving semi-trucks occurred Monday morning on Interstate 75 South in Sarasota County, shutting down parts of the highway.

The crashes took place south of University Pkwy and near Clark Road. The crash near Clark Road has caused the Florida Highway Patrol to block all southbound lanes, according to a statement.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75SB at mile marker 205,” the FP release said.

According to the release, all southbound traffic is now being diverted to Bee Ridge Road and can re-enter I-75 at Clark Road.

This is a developing story, and the Florida Highway Patrol statement said that “updates will be forthcoming."

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

