Heating bill assistance provided to more than 2,000 households

By Courtesy of Jamie Roth, WIRC-CAA
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
MACOMB — A notable 2,283 households in a four-county area were able to get help with paying their winter energy bills during the recent program season, according to officials at Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA).

The help was given through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which the social service agency manages in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, and Warren counties in Illinois.

LIHEAP is a nationwide federal grant program, meaning those who qualify do not have to pay back any assistance they receive. The financial award is paid directly to the household’s utility company. Households must meet three eligibility guidelines to be considered: they are a renter or homeowner; they are located within the agency’s service area; and the household’s total income is within the limits set for that program season. Enrollment for LIHEAP is held from September 1 to May 31. Households can apply every year.

Jamie Roth, WIRC-CAA’s Public Relations Manager, said their office lines were ringing almost constantly with people wanting to apply, especially in the final weeks. “Our office processed a huge number of LIHEAP applications, with calls to apply coming in until the last minute,” said Roth. “Our LIHEAP team is amazing. There are only two receptionists and four intake workers who processed over 2,000 applications. They worked hard, as always, to help as many people as possible.”

People who are on fixed incomes are strongly encouraged to apply. “People should not have to make the choice between keeping their heat on or paying for another necessity, like medicine. That is why this program is offered,” Roth said.

To learn more about LIHEAP, visit https://wirpc.org/liheap/ or call 309-837-2997 starting in September.

WIRC-CAA, based in Macomb, provides a wide range of social service programs to people in need in multiple western Illinois counties. For more information, visit https://wirpc.org/, find Western Illinois Regional Council & Community Action Agency on social media, or call (309) 837-2997.

