ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nauvoo, IL

Nauvoo Pageant Bagpipe Band to perform Sunday

By Courtesy of Joy Swearingen
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqXxd_0gbtvgP400

CARTHAGE — The Nauvoo Pageant Bagpipe Band and The Legacy Theater are joining to present an evening of bagpipe music and Highland dance. The free performance of the bagpipe band will be held at The Legacy Theater at 4 p.m. on Sunday July 17.

The Nauvoo Pageant Bagpipe Band is a significant part of the annual summer pageants in Nauvoo during July. Each night, before the alternating Nauvoo and British Pageants, the distinctive sound of the pipes draws visitors to “Nauvoo Remembered,” a series of pre-pageant historic vignettes and Country Fair activities.

Each evening as the pageant performance time nears, pipers lead audience and cast members in a parade from the Country Fair field to the pageant site.

The band is made up of young and old volunteers, including some family groups, who enjoy the pipes and dances that go along with the music. They come from around the country, providing their own pipes and kilts. During the performance, the history and the nature of bagpipe music and is explained.

”Their show at The Legacy Theater is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the bagpipe, and hear this amazing ensemble perform,” said Amy Graham, a member of the Legacy Theater board.

The theater is on Rt. 136 at the east side of Carthage. No tickets are required for the general admission seating. Donations will be accepted.

Tickets for upcoming shows are available at The Legacy Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Stop in, call the office at 217-357-9479, or order on line at www.thelegacytheater.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Nauvoo, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Pageant#The Band#Dance#Volunteers#Performing#British Pageants#Country Fair#The Legacy Theater Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

794
Followers
839
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy