ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Fire at Dover Target store was arson; over $3M worth of merchandise damaged

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCi9T_0gbtvfWL00

A fire that damaged millions of dollars worth of merchandise Sunday night at the Dover Target store was arson, according to officials investigating the fire.

The fire was intentionally set in the center of the store in the linen section, according to the Dover Police Department, resulting in multiple fire departments responding to the John Hunn Brown Road store at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The store was evacuated quickly, and no injuries were reported. Crews had the fire under control and were able to leave the scene at about 12:30 a.m., officials said.

Preliminary estimates range between $3 million and $4 million in smoke and fire damage to merchandise, police said. Structure damage estimates are not yet available.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said the store will be closed for the next few weeks for repairs and restocking.

"We're grateful that no one was injured," he said.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.  Callers may remain anonymous.

MORE: These 3 Dover man aren't allowed to own guns. How prosecutors say they got them anyway

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fire at Dover Target store was arson; over $3M worth of merchandise damaged

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#3m#Target Store#Guns#Delaware News Journal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy